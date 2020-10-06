The McCloskeys, both lawyers, maintain that they were merely defending their gated community against trespassers when they confronted racial justice protesters in June. Video shows Mark McCloskey wielding a rifle and Patricia McCloskey pointing a pistol at the crowd as they streamed by the McCloskey’s house toward Mayor Lyda Krewson’s nearby home.

The incident led to both a speaking slot at the Republican National Convention for the couple and felony charges of unlawful use of weapons. Charges against the protesters for misdemeanor trespassing were dropped last month; prosecutors said trustees of the private community did not want to pursue the case.

Mark McCloskey, appearing on video on local media sites, told reporters outside court earlier Tuesday that the protesters are the ones who should have been charged, calling them all criminals.

“What you’re witnessing here in this case is just an opportunity for the government, the leftist Democrat government of St. Louis, to persecute us for doing no more than exercising our Second Amendment rights,” he said.

The office of City Attorney Kim Gardner did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Defense attorney Joel Schwartz said he had not seen the indictment yet but thinks the evidence-tampering count is related to Patricia McCloskey’s pistol.

“The gun didn’t function when Mrs. McCloskey had it,” he said, so “the only way to support charges against McCloskey is to say that [she and her husband] altered the firearm before it went to the police.”

But he said his clients did no such thing: “It didn’t happen.”