“Attorneys are officers of the court. They are not above the law,” Maryland U.S. Attorney Robert K. Hur said in a statement after the indictment became public Friday morning. The office, he said, will “investigate and prosecute attorneys who violate the trust placed in them by breaking the law and obstructing justice.”

Attorneys for Treem and Ravenell did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The new charges are part of a long-running investigation tied to a multistate marijuana operation. Ravenell was first indicted in September 2019 and accused of coaching his client, drug kingpin Richard Byrd, and others about how to evade law enforcement. Prosecutors say Ravenell used the law firm’s bank accounts to funnel and hide hundreds of thousands of dollars in drug proceeds and to make payments to attorneys retained by other members of the conspiracy.

He pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.

A third person, Sean Francis Gordon, a private investigator who worked for both lawyers, was also indicted Thursday.

Both Ravenell and Treem are experienced criminal defense attorneys. Ravenell filed a federal lawsuit Thursday on behalf of the family of Anton Black, a young Black man who died during an encounter with police on the Eastern Shore. Early on, Treem was a federal prosecutor in Baltimore. In private practice, he has defended Lee Boyd Malvo in the Washington area sniper shootings and a former Maryland state senator indicted on federal corruption charges.

Ravenell and Treem practiced law at the same firm in the 1990s and early 2000s. In 2016, Treem began representing Ravenell in connection with a federal grand jury investigation into Ravenell’s work.

As part of the investigation, federal agents searched the law offices of both Ravenell and Treem, of Goldstein Brown & Levy. The Baltimore law firm went to court to challenge the search, saying thousands of electronic files unrelated to the investigation were confiscated.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit agreed that the government’s review of the seized material was invalid and set up a system for a third party to review the material to determine which documents to hand over to the government.

In the 50-page indictment returned Thursday, prosecutors say the three men worked together to impede the grand jury investigation into Ravenell and one of his clients through 2018.

The indictment accuses Ravenell of trying to influence witness testimony with the help of private investigators who interviewed prison inmates and others in 2013 and 2014. In one instance, prosecutors say, Treem and Gordon met with a former client of Ravenell’s, who was a potential witness against Ravenell.

The filing describes a 2017 meeting in an Arizona jail in which Treem and Gordon presented the man with a document, prepared by Ravenell, containing false statements helpful to Ravenell. At the jailhouse meeting in Phoenix, Treem and Gordon urged the inmate to sign the document.

“Treem had in front of him a document that contained 53 statements which were, in effect, false denials about Ravenell’s involvement in criminal conduct,” according to the indictment which quotes extensively from the conversation.

Prosecutors say the three then prepared documents, including an affidavit from Gordon that referenced the inmate’s false statements and a letter Treem wrote to a federal judge in February 2018 related to the inmate.

The documents “were all fraudulently prepared to be used to undermine and impeach [the inmates] credibility if he were to be called in an official proceeding to give testimony against Ravenell, and to provide false evidence of a prior consistent statement by Gordon and Treem in the event either one of them were to be called to testify in an official proceeding,” the indictment says.