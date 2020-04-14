Local judges are encouraged to identify detained juveniles for potential release “in order to protect the health of at-risk juveniles during the COVID-19 pandemic crisis” and to “limit detention or commitment, unless necessary to protect the safety of that juvenile respondent or the safety of others.”

The order, issued late Monday, followed an emergency request from the public defender’s office to limit the number of young people held in state-run facilities because of concerns about the rapid spread of the virus. The Court of Appeals denied the request on Friday and instead issued statewide guidance for reviewing juvenile cases.

“While some judges and prosecutors have already been working with us to get kids home to their loved ones during this terrifying time, several have not,” Maryland Public Defender Paul DeWolfe said in a statement Tuesday.

“The chief judge’s order makes clear that a consistent statewide effort is urgently needed.”

The state Department of Juvenile Services reported that 58 percent of children in juvenile jails and 74 percent in youth prisons or other placements are there for nonviolent felonies, misdemeanors or technical violations.

In the days since the office’s request was filed in early April, 11 juvenile offenders and staff at facilities around the state have tested positive for covid-19, according to Jenny Egan, chief attorney of public defender’s Baltimore City Juvenile Division.

“Absent the release of a large number of young people from state run facilities, experts agree the coronavirus will spread in juvenile jails and youth prisons at an exponential rate,” Egan said in a statement urging local courts and state officials to quickly reduce the number of young people in custody in Maryland.

The effort to thin the number of young offenders held in state-run facilities tracks calls throughout the country to release adult inmates, primarily those who are elderly, nonviolent or close to release.

