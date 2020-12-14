Over the years, she mentored other prisoners, won respect for her leadership behind bars and assembled Braille books for the blind. State lawmakers and advocates of prison reform have championed her many tries for release.

Circuit Judge Yvette Bryant resentenced Pretty to time served.

“Ms. Pretty’s release was the result of many years of advocacy. We are grateful to [State’s Attorney] Marilyn Mosby and to the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office, who ultimately agreed that Ms. Pretty was worthy of the mercy the court exercised in her re-sentencing,” her attorneys, Leigh Goodmark and Lila Meadows, said in a brief statement.

They requested privacy for their client and said she would not take questions. In recent months, Pretty contracted the coronavirus at the Maryland Correctional Institution for Women in Jessup and was hospitalized, her daughter said.

Pretty becomes the second prisoner released through a partnership of defense attorneys and a new unit of the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office. The unit works to set free aging inmates who pose no threat to public safety and are at risk for the coronavirus.

“Ms. Pretty has served 42 years in prison. She has not only redeemed herself but exemplifies the need for second chances in our criminal justice system and while we recognize the hurt and trauma that lives everyday with the survivors of this unfortunate incident, we remain committed to ensuring restorative support as they heal,” Mosby said in a statement.

Pretty had been serving a 60-year sentence on murder, handgun and accessory charges. She pleaded guilty to the charges in September 1978.

Her older boyfriend at the time had robbed and killed the Baltimore social worker Preston Cornish, and police found the gun in her grandmother’s apartment. She pleaded guilty to the accessory charge in that case.

Two months after that murder, she helped two killers enter the all-night grocery store of Louis Thomas on Reisterstown Road. She had worked for Thomas, and he opened the door for her. Her boyfriend and an accomplice robbed and shot the grocer and father of four. She pleaded guilty to the murder charge in his killing.

Her old boyfriend, Ronald Brown, died in prison. His accomplice, Michael Coffee, remains incarcerated.

“I was a little scared kid. All I wanted was attention. I wanted somebody to love me,” Pretty told news anchor Diane Sawyer in a tearful 2015 interview.

While locked up, she earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Morgan State University. She took computer courses and worked as a data entry clerk for more than 20 years. She organized self-help lunches and volunteered for charity work.

In a news release from the state’s attorney’s office, correctional officers described Pretty as a role model. Her record behind bars showed three rules infractions in more than three decades.

Her freedom was granted at the request of the Sentencing Review Unit. Mosby announced last week that she has hired former deputy public defender Becky Feldman to run the unit and review the cases of aging prisoners.

The first person released through the unit, Calvin McNeill, 56, was set free this past summer. He had been serving life in prison for a dice game robbery and murder committed while he was a teenager. McNeill was released in July and ordered to five years of probation.