A transcript of the interview, which will be closed to the public and the media, will be “promptly provided to all involved parties” for review before it is released publicly, according to the court filing.
The agreement was negotiated by President Biden’s Justice Department and House lawyers to end the long-running litigation over McGahn’s testimony that the Trump administration had blocked.
A key question in the case before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit was whether a congressional committee can compel the testimony of a close presidential adviser. While the Biden administration may not have been inclined to block testimony from Trump’s former legal counsel, it is possible that the White House hoped to preserve an ability to shield its own close advisers from being forced to testify before Congress.
It is unclear what new information lawmakers will obtain from the interview. The scope of McGahn’s session will be limited to the public portions of the Mueller report related to McGahn, and he can decline to answer questions deemed outside those parameters. Justice Department lawyers attending the interview can also direct McGahn not to answer and assert executive privilege.
McGahn may be asked, for instance, whether Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 election accurately reflected McGahn’s statements to the special counsel’s office.
Lawmakers have said they considered McGahn the “most important” witness in the investigation of whether Trump obstructed justice. Mueller’s 448-page report mentioned McGahn’s statements more than 160 times.
McGahn’s attorney did not respond to requests for comment Wednesday, and the court filing states that Trump is not a party to the agreement.
McGahn’s attorney previously said McGahn does not believe he witnessed any violation of law and that Trump instructed him to cooperate fully with Mueller but not to testify without an agreement between the White House and the committee.
The House Judiciary Committee initially subpoenaed McGahn in 2019. At the time, the Trump White House directed McGahn to disregard the subpoena and said that key presidential advisers are “absolutely immune from compelled congressional testimony.” The House went to court to enforce the subpoena, saying it was essential to its oversight powers.
In August, the full appeals court sided 7 to 2 with House Democrats in finding that lawmakers have standing to sue. The case was slated to return to the D.C. Circuit Court next week on a separate legal question.
In a statement Wednesday, committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) said he is “pleased that we have reached an arrangement that satisfies our subpoena, protects the Committee’s constitutional duty to conduct oversight in the future, and safeguards sensitive executive branch prerogatives.”