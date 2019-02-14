A Maryland college student has been charged with wiretapping after he was accused of live-streaming a meeting with a staff member at a local office of Rep. Andy Harris (R-Md.) without the person’s consent.

The charges against Jake Burdett, 20, of Wicomico County, Md., stem from an October protest he participated in as an advocate for Maryland Marijuana Justice, according to a statement on the case from Maryland State Prosecutor Emmet C. Davitt.

The group was protesting Harris’s opposition to medical marijuana.

Burdett and others from the group had rallied outside of Harris’s office in Salisbury, Md., when a congressional staffer offered to meet with them inside, the state prosecutor said. The staffer told the group that recording was not allowed in the office, but Burdett recorded and live-streamed the meeting anyway, court documents state. Maryland law requires that all parties consent to being recorded.

“We need to ensure people are respecting boundaries set by Maryland’s wiretapping laws,” Davitt said.

Burdett did not know it was a felony or illegal to live-stream the interaction, according to a statement from Maryland Marijuana Justice. Burdett deleted the live stream a day after the meeting when he learned his recording was illegal, the group said.

“Is it unreasonable for a 20-year-old to think that it’s legal to record a staffer of a United States Congressman in a public space funded by taxpayer money?” Maryland Marijuana Justice Co-Founder Kris Furnish said in a statement. “In a society that supposedly values transparency in government, I do find it odd that Jake can be found guilty of any crime. . . .”

The Office of the State Prosecutor said the incident was referred to it by the Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office.

When reached Thursday about the matter, a staff member said Harris’s office does not comment on ongoing investigations.

Burdett plans to take a guilty plea March 1 in Wicomico County, his attorney Mark Goldstone said. A plea is not final until it is approved by a judge, and a defendant can change his mind.

Goldstone said Burdett is taking the plea for a sentence of probation before judgment because there is not a public policy exception to the two-party consent taping rule in the case.

The two-party consent recording law in Maryland, Goldstone said, was designed to prevent people from recording private activities, such as someone in a bathroom, without a person’s consent. Goldstone said he worried that the charges would have a chilling effect on the First Amendment.

“A staffer at a public meeting with activists, that is not comparable law,” Goldstone said.

