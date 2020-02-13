Srinivasan, who was also on Obama’s short­list for the high court, shares Garland’s moderate style in his rulings and in his demeanor in questioning lawyers who argue before the court. He is similarly well-liked by colleagues and viewed as slow to talk yet quick to listen on a court known for its collegiality.

AD

AD

The completion of Garland’s seven-year term and the introduction of his successor were marked Thursday with slide shows and speeches at the court, which handles high-profile separation-of-powers cases and has been a steppingstone by which judges rise to the Supreme Court.

Four of the nine sitting Supreme Court justices have served on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. And the court could rule at any time on lawsuits file by House Democrats seeking testimony from President Trump’s former White House counsel Donald McGahn and access to secret grand jury material from former special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s Russia investigation.

The title of chief judge comes with a higher profile but no additional judicial authority on a court where judges sit on panels of three. Ascension to the largely administrative post is based on age and years of service on the bench.

AD

AD

During his tenure, Garland enhanced transparency at the D.C. Circuit, making it easier for the public to listen to oral arguments through live-stream audio. Recordings had previously been available online, but hours after hearings occurred. He was active in the federal judiciary’s policymaking body, the Judicial Conference, and also was deeply involved in overhauling the system for reporting misconduct and workplace harassment in the federal judiciary.

The changes to the system followed sexual misconduct claims against a once-prominent appeals court judge in California. Similar allegations were aired Thursday by a former clerk to a second judge on the same court during a House committee meeting.

Garland, 67, was a former top Justice Department prosecutor and was nominated to the bench by President Bill Clinton. In his annual report on the judiciary in December, Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. commended Garland, without naming him, for his two decades of tutoring students at J.O. Wilson Elementary School in Washington and for “inspiring his court colleagues to join the effort.”

AD

AD

When Obama tapped Garland to fill the vacancy created by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia in 2016, Garland’s then-D.C. Circuit colleague Brett M. Kavanaugh was quick to call Garland “supremely qualified” and a “role model to me in how he goes about his job.” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), however, refused to act on the nomination, paving the way for Trump to nominate Neil M. Gorsuch to the high court.

Srinivasan, an Obama nominee, was confirmed to the D.C. Circuit with bipartisan support in 2013, having worked in the solicitor general’s office for Republican and Democratic presidents, and as a law clerk for Justice Sandra Day O’Connor. He was the first appeals court judge of South Asian descent to serve on one of the nation’s 13 circuit courts and appears to be the first Asian American chief judge, according to judiciary expert Russell Wheeler of the Brookings Institution.

Srinivasan was born in Chandigarh, India, and migrated to the United States with his parents and two sisters at age 4. His father was a professor of mathematics at the University of Kansas, and his mother taught at the Kansas City Art Institute.

AD

AD

He was a star basketball player at his Kansas high school. Srinivasan holds three degrees from Stanford University. He continues to play in the annual basketball game at the Supreme Court between law clerks from both benches and is still highly competitive, breaking a finger during last year’s contest.

Srinivasan, 52, spoke recently about his path to the bench at an event celebrating women in the law, a field where men still dominate leadership positions. He took the oath of citizenship from a federal judge when he was 23. Twenty-three years later, he took the oath to become a federal judge.