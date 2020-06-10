“Flynn has indeed committed perjury in these proceedings, for which he deserves punishment, and the Court has the authority to initiate a prosecution for that crime,” Gleeson wrote in an 82-page opinion. “I respectfully recommend, however, that the Court not exercise that authority. Rather, it should take Flynn’s perjury into account in sentencing him on the offense to which he has already admitted guilt. This approach — rather than a separate prosecution for perjury or contempt — aligns with the Court’s intent to treat this case, and this Defendant, in the same way it would any other.”

Gleeson’s response came ahead of a July 16 hearing that Sullivan has scheduled to weigh the unusual request, which came after General William P. Barr ordered a review of Flynn’s case. In its motion, which is supported by Flynn and which prompted a career department prosecutor to quit the case, the department said it had concluded that Flynn’s January 2017 FBI interview was unjustified and “conducted without any legitimate investigative basis,” so any lies he told about his contacts with Russia and other foreign governments were immaterial to any crime.

In his argument, Gleeson said the government’s “ostensible grounds” for seeking dismissal were “conclusively disproven” by its own earlier briefs; contradict the court’s prior orders and positions it has taken in other cases, and “are riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact.”

Gleeson also called the request “a gross abuse of prosecutorial power,” concluding that Sullivan should continue hearing the case through sentencing.

A former federal prosecutor and judge for 22 years in Brooklyn — best known for putting the late mob boss John Gotti behind bars and presiding over the trial of “Wolf of Wall Street” stockbroker Jordan Belfort — Gleeson wrote that judges are empowered to protect their court’s integrity “from prosecutors who undertake corrupt, politically motivated dismissals. That is what has happened here. The Government has engaged in highly irregular conduct to benefit a political ally of the President.”

Gleeson’s filing came as part of an extraordinary sequence of events that has triggered a constitutional debate over the balance of powers between the branches of government and the role of the courts.

On Friday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit is expected to hear arguments over Sullivan’s refusal to immediately dismiss Flynn’s case. Flynn’s lawyers have accused Sullivan of bias and asked the federal appeals court to intervene, asking that it order Sullivan to drop the prosecution immediately or to reassign Flynn’s case to another judge.

Flynn’s attorneys have accused Sullivan of overreaching in the case, arguing that prosecutors have exclusive authority to decide whether to drop a case.

Sullivan’s invitation of Gleeson and others to argue against the dismissal “reveal his plan to continue the case indefinitely, rubbing salt in General Flynn’s open wound from the Government’s misconduct and threatening him with criminal contempt,” Flynn lawyer Sidney Powell wrote in requesting the appeals court review the matter.

Sullivan has hired a high-profile trial lawyer to defend his conduct before the appeals court.

Sullivan’s attorney has argued that the should not be required to act as a “mere rubber stamp” for the government’s unusual request.

“What, if anything, should Judge Sullivan do about Mr. Flynn’s sworn statements to the court, where he repeatedly admitted to the crime and to the voluntariness of his guilty plea, only to now claim that he never lied to the government and was pressured and misled into pleading guilty?” Sullivan’s lawyer Beth Wilkinson argued in a filing to the appeals court last week.

Flynn awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to lying in an FBI interview on Jan. 24, 2017 to conceal conversations with Sergey Kislyak, Russia’s ambassador at the time. The conversations involved talks before Trump took office about how to respond to U.S. sanctions and other policies imposed late in President Barack Obama’s administration after Russia’s election interference.

Flynn repeated the lie to White House staff and Vice President Pence, leading to the firing of Trump’s first national security adviser three weeks later.

“I had to fire General Flynn because he lied to the Vice President and the FBI. He has pled guilty to those lies,” President Trump tweeted after Flynn pleaded guilty that December. “It is a shame because his actions during the transition were lawful. There was nothing to hide!”

Flynn admitted his conduct under oath three times before two federal judges. He then reversed course after Mueller’s investigation concluded and Barr took office last year. Flynn switched defense teams, accusing prosecutors and his former attorneys of misconduct and asserting his innocence.

With Barr’s approval, the Justice Department recently cited newly uncovered FBI records showing the bureau had decided to close a counterintelligence investigation of Flynn before learning of his Kislyak calls, and therefore Flynn’s lies were immaterial to any crime. The Justice Department said FBI officials also knew that the calls probably did not give rise to a crime by themselves and differed over how to handle or interpret his actions.

Trump has praised the department’s about-face, saying it confirmed his claims that Mueller’s report and findings were part of a partisan “witch-hunt.”

Critics dispute the Justice Department’s claims, saying it distorted facts and appeared to serve the president’s personal political interests. They said Russia could have blackmailed Flynn because it knew he was lying about his Kislyak conversations, and could have represented efforts by the Trump campaign to reward Russia for its interference.

