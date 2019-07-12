After over a year of cooperation with the Justice Department in hopes of avoiding jail time, former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn is clashing with prosecutors on the eve of his former business partner’s trial, accusing them of retaliation and questioning the merits of their case.

His new lawyers, led by conservative Justice Department critic Sidney Powell, said in a Thursday filing that they have “barely scratched the surface” of “crucial and troubling issues that should concern any court.”

At the same time, they insist Flynn is still cooperating and deserves credit for helping the government craft a prosecution his defense team now suggests is flawed.

“Should the government’s case here fail, it will not be because of anything Mr. Flynn did or did not do,” the attorneys wrote. “The fault will lie at the feet of the prosecutors themselves and choices made by former counsel.”

They are referencing lawyers at Covington & Burling, who represented Flynn until last month, when he hired Powell. Covington oversaw Flynn’s retroactive registration as a foreign agent for his consulting company’s persuasion campaign against a dissident Turkish cleric. It also represented him during his guilty plea in federal court in the District, which included his admission that he made false statements to obscure the involvement of Turkey’s government in that project.

Flynn’s ex-partner in the Flynn Intel Group, Bijan Rafiekian, is set to go to trial Monday in federal court in Alexandria on charges related to the Turkish work. Until last week, Flynn was expected to be the star witness. His sentencing in D.C. federal court for lying to the FBI about his meetings with Russian officials was put on hold so that he could do so.

Now, Flynn has been labeled by the government a “co-conspirator,” and the government says it could change its recommendation that he be sentenced to probation instead of jail time in his D.C. case. Flynn’s lawyers, meanwhile, are questioning whether the government will still take Rafiekian’s case to trial after Judge Anthony J. Trenga in Virginia ruled there is not yet enough evidence of that conspiracy.

Notes taken by Flynn’s defense team and made public Thursday show contentious interactions between them and prosecutors as Flynn was prepped for Rafiekian’s trial during a meeting in late June.

As prosecutors begin to walk Flynn through his expected testimony, Powell steps in asking, “Where the hell is your case?” She questions whether someone should go to “prison for 15 years for writing [an] op-ed.”

It was an op-ed drafted by Rafiekian but published under Flynn’s name in the Hill newspaper the day before the presidential election that led the Justice Department to question whether he was working as an unregistered agent for Turkey. He and Rafiekian hired Covington, whose lawyers worked with them to file under the Foreign Agent Registration Act. Flynn ultimately admitted that those filings contained falsehoods and omissions, including that he decided to write the op-ed on his own initiative.

But one of his new attorneys told prosecutors Flynn “did not intentionally make false statements,” he simply “gave the information to his lawyers and figured they would get it right.”

Prosecutor Brandon Van Grack, who oversees Flynn’s D.C. case and the Justice Department unit tasked with enforcing Foreign Agent Registration Act violations, says it is the “first time” he is hearing that explanation and that if Flynn wasn’t “willfully” or “knowingly” lying, it isn’t an offense. Yet Flynn “did not say anything” when he went before Judge Emmet G. Sullivan, who accepted his guilty plea in the District.

The transcript of the conversation makes clear that prosecutors think Flynn lied to his Covington lawyers and admitted doing so when he pleaded guilty in the District.

“This is the language your client agreed to,” Van Grack says.

“What he believes to be true — it is difficult for us to believe that,” adds Assistant U.S. Attorney James P. Gillis.

He suggests notes from Flynn’s interviews with his Covington attorneys would back up that understanding. Powell says she has seen no such notes.

Handwritten notes from Flynn’s former attorneys that she handed over to prosecutors do include the line “Lot of emails say Mike is in charge,” followed by “lied in meeting with us.”

Who is accused of lying is unclear.

Flynn is cooperating honestly, his lawyers insist, and they contend prosecutors are now labeling him a co-conspirator in his ex-partner’s case in “retaliation.”

“Despite intimations” that prosecutors “will try to increase Mr. Flynn’s sentence depending on his testimony, if any . . . there is no basis to do so,” they wrote. “His testimony remains consistent.”

A pretrial hearing in Rafiekian’s case was set for Friday.

This is a developing story.

