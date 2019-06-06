President Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn has fired his attorneys and retained new counsel, according to court filings, as he awaits sentencing for lying to the FBI about his Russian contacts in Robert S. Mueller III’s probe of interference in the 2016 election.

Flynn’s defense team of Robert K. Kelner and Stephen P. Anthony declined to comment Thursday beyond a single-page filing in which they requested their law firm withdraw as counsel, advising the federal court in Washington that Flynn “has notified the undersigned that he is terminating Covington & Burling LLP as his counsel and has already retained new counsel for this matter.”

Kelner and Anthony asked U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan of Washington to allow them to withdraw, saying that because only sentencing remains in Flynn’s case and it has yet to be scheduled, the change in defense team would not harm the prosecution or defense and was in the interest of justice.

Flynn’s new counsel was not identified but would be expected to notify the court through a filing on the public docket.

The filing came after a tumultuous few months for Flynn and the court, where he pleaded guilty in December 2017 to falsely telling the FBI during an interview that he had not discussed sanctions with then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak before Trump’s inauguration.

Flynn agreed to cooperate in Mueller’s investigation, which then delayed his sentencing to December 2018.

Ahead of a proceeding last December, his defense sought a punishment of probation but no prison time citing what they said was Flynn’s extensive assistance. Prosecutors did not oppose that request.

But at a stormy court session, Sullivan postponed sentencing to a date after lambasting the former three-star general and his lawyers for suggesting Flynn had been duped by the FBI, saying, “Arguably, you sold your country out.”

Flynn admitted to lying to the FBI while in the White House and to working to advance the interests of the Turkish government while he was a part of Trump’s campaign. Sullivan also had Flynn state in court that he knew lying to the bureau was illegal and that he was guilty of a crime.

Flynn then asked to postpone sentencing, promising to continue to cooperate with the government to make his case to the court.

A new date has not been set.

Flynn is expected to testify at the Alexandria federal trial of his former business partner Bijan Kian in July. Kian has been charged with working as an unregistered agent of Turkey; he has pleaded not guilty.

