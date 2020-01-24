In an order late Friday, Sullivan asked whether he needed to hold a hearing on Flynn’s claims and whether there is “good cause to set aside his guilty pleas.” He asked both sides whether that hearing should include “testimony from Mr. Flynn and other witnesses under oath, subject to cross-examination.”

Both sides must weigh in before Flynn’s sentencing date set for Feb. 27.

Prosecutors are asking for Flynn, 61, to be sentenced to up to six months in prison, saying he undermined the prosecution of his former business partner. That case is currently on appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit.

In court filings, defense attorney Sidney Powell has said that Flynn understood only in hindsight that he had inaccurately claimed to have done work for a private company rather than the Turkish government in 2016. Prosecutors, she alleged, were trying to force Flynn to testify falsely to the contrary.

Powell has since gone further, arguing that the disclosures he filed with the government about his interactions with foreign agents were accurate, that Flynn never was an agent of the Turkish government and that he was misled by unethical agents when interviewed about his Russia contacts. She claims the government withheld evidence that would exonerate her client.

