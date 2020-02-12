Flynn has asked to take back that plea on the grounds that he was tricked by FBI agents and then bullied by prosecutors into admitting he lied about his contact with Russia’s ambassador and lobbying work for Turkey.

“The defendant fails to identify any government misconduct in this case,” prosecutors wrote in a Tuesday court filing. “And the allegations have no relevance to the sole charge to which he pleaded guilty.”

The filing comes as President Trump has publicly rebuked the Justice Department for its “very unfair” treatment of both Flynn and longtime friend Roger Stone, who was prosecuted out of the same U.S. attorney’s office. On Tuesday, the president abruptly pulled the nomination to a higher post of the former U.S. attorney who oversaw both cases. And all four prosecutors who took Stone to trial have withdrawn or resigned after Justice Department leadership publicly reversed their “excessive” recommendation of a seven-to-nine-year prison term.

The recent Flynn filing was signed by Brandon Van Grack, a former member of the special counsel team whose name was missing from a recent government request for more time to respond to the defense.

In the Flynn case, prosecutors have agreed with defense counsel that should the plea remain in place, a probationary sentence would be “reasonable.”

After cooperating with prosecutors for more than a year, Flynn hired a new attorney who began accusing them of manufacturing the charges against Flynn and withholding evidence. Judge Emmet G. Sullivan has rejected many of those allegations. But in a recent filing, Flynn argued that the recent inspector general’s report finding failings at the FBI during the Russia investigation bolstered his claims.

An FBI agent faulted for errors in warrants for surveillance of Trump campaign adviser Carter Page was also involved in the Flynn case, the report said. He used an intelligence briefing as an opportunity to study Flynn, and later interviewed the Trump aide. Flynn has said he should have been made aware of that connection.

But prosecutors say the agent’s actions had “no impact on whether the defendant lied,” or why knowing about them would have the effect of “changing his decision to plead guilty.” While the information could have been used to challenge the agent’s testimony at trial, they say, there is no requirement to turn over such evidence before a guilty plea.

Flynn also acknowledged as part of his plea filing a false statement about his firm’s lobbying work on behalf of the Turkish government. He has since argued that he did not review the filing himself and did not lobby for Turkey, and that prosecutors wanted him to lie to help convict a former business partner.

Prosecutors called that assertion “completely unfounded,” adding that the record makes clear “the defendant’s conduct was willful.”

