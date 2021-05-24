The new U.S. allegations came in a federal judge’s ruling ordering the continued detention of Lonnie Leroy Coffman, of Falkville, Ala., citing evidence that he had potential plans to coordinate with others and was prepared for political violence.
The 71-year-old Army veteran is awaiting trial on charges of possessing some of the deadliest unregistered weapons and explosives on the day of the riots that breached the Capitol, led to assaults on nearly 140 police officers and forced the evacuation of Congress.
Coffman was arrested by happenstance on Jan. 6, according to charging papers, after police spotted weapons in his red pickup truck while searching an area of Capitol Hill that had been sealed off because unexploded pipe bombs had been reported near Republican and Democratic party headquarters minutes before the mob assault began, at about 1 p.m.
No arrests related to the pipe bombs have been made.
Coffman has pleaded not guilty to a federal indictment charging him with 16 counts of D.C. firearms violations and one federal firearms count.
In a 24-page ruling, U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly of Washington denied Coffman’s request for bond. The judge found that sealed government filings “convincingly demonstrate[d]” his planned intentions to disrupt Congress in potential coordination with others.
The ruling does not say that coordination was realized. However, combined with his cache of weapons, “this evidence indicates that Mr. Coffman had potential plans to coordinate with other members of the January 6, 2021 riots at the United States Capitol,” Kollar-Kotelly wrote.
Coffman kept additional firearms, improvised explosives and papers in his home related to a second armed group, the judge said. A list he kept of a federal judge and Democratic lawmakers, combined with other evidence, “raises serious concerns about Mr. Coffman’s desire and ability to engage in politically motivated violence” and shows that he poses too great a risk of flight and public dangerousness to free him, the opinion concluded.
The judge issued her ruling without a hearing; details of prosecutors’ claims do not appear to have been previously disclosed.
Coffman’s court-appointed attorney declined to comment.
FBI charging papers have alleged that, on Coffman’s person and in his truck, authorities found 11 homemade, molotov-cocktail-type incendiary devices; a rifle, a shotgun, two 9mm pistols and a .22-caliber pistol — all loaded; as well as a crossbow, several machetes, a stun gun and smoke devices.
Prosecutors alleged that the 11 jars were made with gasoline and melted plastic foam to produce a dangerous “napalm-like” explosion of sticky, flammable liquid.
In 2014, the FBI identified Coffman as a participant at Camp Lonestar, an encampment set up that year in Brownsville, Tex., by armed citizens, some wearing military fatigues, with the stated goal of pushing back illegal immigrants crossing the border, the judge’s opinion said.
Coffman was armed with a “crack barrel 12 gauge shotgun and a 9mm pistol” at the time, the judge said, citing a prosecutor’s filing.
The camp subsequently disbanded, and several volunteer members and leaders were found guilty of weapons violations, according to news accounts.
On the evening of Jan. 6, when Coffman was arrested returning to his truck, his wallet contained a piece of paper with the address for Camp Lonestar and contact information for a member of the American Patriots armed group of Southeast Texas, prosecutors alleged, according to the ruling.
The opinion did not further identify the group. The papers in his home referred to a second group, the Southwest Desert Militia, the ruling said.
A tracking device in Coffman’s GMC truck also showed that on Dec. 11 he drove around the U.S. Capitol and attempted to drive to Cruz’s D.C.-area residence, prosecutors said, according to the judge. That same day, Coffman called Cruz’s Senate office.
Staffers for the Texas Republican concluded that Coffman “did not seem threatening,” but seemed “unbalanced” or “not 100% there” and deemed his comments “odd enough to record,” Capitol Police noted, according to the ruling.
Office notes of Coffman’s call stated: “Man says that he went to [Senator Cruz’s] DC home to visit him with no answer at the door, and then called to try to arrange a meeting with him over the phone. Directed him to the scheduler’s email address. He is also looking for contact info for S. Hannity, M. Levin, and R. Limbaugh,” the judge’s ruling said, referring to conservative commentators Sean Hannity, Mark Levin and Rush Limbaugh.
A Cruz aide also noted that Coffman seemed “to be coming from the ‘friend’ angle in wanting to . . . help with the election fraud he saw,” according to the filing.
The FBI has said it found handwritten notes in Coffman’s truck, including one with a quote attributed to Abraham Lincoln, stating: “We The People Are The Rightful Masters Of Both The Congress And The Courts, Not To Overthrow The Constitution But To Overthrow The Men Who Pervert The Constitution.”
That note allegedly named a federal judge as a “bad guy” and referred to a Democratic House member using terms the court order redacted. Another handwritten note listed supposed contact information for Hannity, Levin and Cruz, according to charging papers and court filings.
Justice Dept. investigating sedition and conspiracy charges and any terror links to violent storming of U.S. Capitol