Patricia Tolliver Giles, confirmed Tuesday, is the second Black woman to serve as a federal judge in Virginia. Before taking the bench, Giles spent nearly two decades as an assistant U.S. attorney in Alexandria. She dealt largely with major crimes, including murder cases involving the transnational MS-13 gang. At the start of her career, she clerked for Gerald Bruce Lee, a federal judge who retired in 2017 after decades of advocating for greater diversity in the legal profession.