The new information came in a superseding indictment filed in the U.S. District Court in Baltimore. It contained no new charges.

Mosby is charged with two counts of making false statements on a loan application and two counts of perjury. Mosby has pleaded not guilty to all charges and is expected to stand trial in early May.

Mosby’s attorney could not be reached Thursday evening for comment.

“I wanted the people of Baltimore to hear it from me: I’ve done nothing wrong,” Mosby said last month. “Don’t be fooled. We are now five months from my next election, and this indictment is merely a political ploy by my political adversaries to unseat me.”

The two-term Democrat is seeking reelection and the primary is June 28.

The U.S. attorney’s office said it would not comment further on the case.

According to the latest court filings, Mosby wrote a letter on Dec. 10, 2020, to her mortgage company claiming she had been living in Florida.

“The home is spacious and comfortable and because of my ability to work remotely, my family and I have spent the past 70 days there,” Mosby wrote.

Prosecutors say that claim is false.

Mosby’s husband, Nick, was sworn in as Baltimore City Council president on the same day she wrote the letter claiming Florida residency. The entire Mosby family was pictured at the swearing-in ceremony outside the War Memorial Building in Baltimore. Also, on Dec. 7 Mosby gave a news conference outside the Clarence Mitchell courthouse in Baltimore.

Nick Mosby did not respond to a request for comment Thursday evening. He has not been charged.

On the day of Mosby’s original indictment her defense attorney, A. Scott Bolden, said Marilyn Mosby did not lie in connection to any of the charges against her.

“More importantly, Ms. Mosby has never lied or made a false statement in connection with the allegations contained in the charging document,” Bolden said in January.

In the superseding indictment, prosecutors also claim Mosby submitted a fraudulent gift letter to United Wholesale Mortgage on Feb. 10, 2021, claiming her husband had gifted her $5,000 to be transferred at closing in order make the necessary down payment on the vacation property she was hoping to purchase on the Florida Gulf Coast.

Nick Mosby wired his wife $5,000 on Feb. 17, two days before closing, but prosecutors say that wasn’t a gift and was actually Marilyn Mosby’s money.

Prosecutors, in court filings, claim they reviewed the Mosbys’ bank records and determined Marilyn wired her husband $5,000 on Feb. 12.

Prosecutors also said Nick Mosby had less than $5,000 in his account before that day, meaning he could not have afforded the gift his wife said he had promised.

Nick Mosby later transferred the money into his savings account and then back into his checking account before wiring it to the escrow agent, according to the indictment.

Prosecutors say Marilyn Mosby could have waited for her biweekly paycheck to get the necessary funds but wanted to lock in a lower interest rate.

In the original indictment, prosecutors claim Marilyn Mosby lied in 2020 about experiencing a financial hardship during the pandemic so she could withdraw $81,000 without penalty from her city of Baltimore retirement savings account. Prosecutors said she used that money to place down payments on the two vacation homes.

Prosecutors say rather than suffering financially, Mosby actually made more money during the pandemic. In 2020 Mosby’s annual salary rose to almost $248,000.

She also is accused of lying on a mortgage application for an eight-bedroom home near Disney World. In her application Mosby said the home would be a second residence for the family when she already had planned to rent it to vacationers, according to court documents.

Prosecutors also said that in making her Florida home purchases, she failed to disclose a federal tax lien against her and husband. It was paid off in June 2021.