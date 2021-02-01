On the video, prosecutors said, Griffin also vowed to return armed to Washington for Biden’s inauguration Jan. 20, saying, “We could have a Second Amendment rally on those same steps that we had that rally yesterday. You know, and if we do, then it’s going to be a sad day, because there’s going to be blood running out of that building,” referring to the Capitol.

“But at the end of the day, you mark my word, we will plant our flag on the desk of [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi and [Senate Majority Leader] Chuck Schumer and Donald J. Trump if it boils down to it,” Griffin continued, according to a charging affidavit.

In a detention hearing Monday, U.S. Magistrate Zia M. Faruqui of Washington said Griffin’s “very minimal” criminal history and the fact that he is an elected official and faces only a misdemeanor trespassing charge weighed in favor of release.

However, the magistrate added, based on the government’s proffered information, Griffin did not believe in the legitimacy of a democratically elected U.S. government, believed that “violence is on the table” and threatened an “exponential increase in violence.”

“I don’t believe he believes orders are to be respected or followed,” Faruqui said, saying it was only through turning Washington into a “fortress” that authorities deterred further violence to a peaceful transfer of power.

“It appears the defendant does not believe in the rule of law and is a threat to people in the Capitol building,” the judge said.

Griffin participated in the hearing by video conference from the D.C. jail, and his defense attorney, David Benjamin Smith, argued that the government was impermissible in seeking to detain his client based on protected political speech. Griffin never entered the Capitol building itself, did not realize he was standing in restricted areas and posed no serious risk of flight, Smith said.

“He’s made some unfortunate statements . . . Without making those statements, he probably wouldn’t be here today,” Smith argued. “Statements . . . which the government is rightly concerned about, can’t be considered for purposes of determining whether to grant someone pretrial release.”

The next hearing is set for Feb. 8.

The video was not the first time Griffin has used incendiary language. In May, Trump promoted Griffin on Twitter when the latter said on video, “The only good Democrat is a dead Democrat,” asserting he was speaking metaphorically.

“Thank you Cowboys. See you in New Mexico!” Trump replied. Twitter suspended both Trump’s and the Cowboys for Trump’s accounts last month.)

Griffin later suggested to the Daily Beast that Democratic governors who locked down their states during the coronavirus pandemic could be guilty of treason and might face the death penalty.

“You get to pick your poison: You either go before a firing squad, or you get the end of the rope,” Griffin said.