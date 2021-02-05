Chief U.S. District Judge Beryl A. Howell of Washington, D.C., said she also was freeing Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin, 47, in part because he might be held in jail longer awaiting trial than under any sentence imposed if convicted, as the pandemic has suspended trials.

Griffin was arrested Jan. 17 after prosecutors said a video posted on his personal Facebook page Jan. 7 showed him in restricted areas during the violent breach of the Capitol. The riot left five dead, prompted the evacuation of Congress and disrupted the electoral vote count of Joe Biden’s presidential victory.

In the video, a charging affidavit alleged, Griffin also vowed to return armed for Biden’s inauguration, which prosecutors alleged he did before he was arrested in Washington, D.C.

“We could have a Second Amendment rally on those same steps that we had that rally yesterday,” he said on the video, according to court documents. “You know, and if we do, then it’s going to be a sad day, because there’s going to be blood running out of that building.”

Howell said that prosecutors and a lower court judge were correct to weigh Griffin’s statements — including that there would never be a Biden presidency, that “violence is on the table,” and potentially an “exponential increase in violence” — in deciding whether he would comply with court orders and government authority.

Howell said it was “highly inflammatory and deeply disconcerting” that Griffin, an elected official, “feels comfortable publicly suggesting that the blood of political officials would be spilled because he is unhappy with the result of an election.”

His claims are what “many in this country would consider unpatriotic, obnoxious, repugnant to the democratic process — and certainly harmful to the American body politic, when he’s talking about fellow Americans,” the judge said.

However, she said, his statements did not show that he was a flight risk requiring jail. She noted that prosecutors did not allege that Griffin entered the Capitol itself or caused any injury or damage, and that he has expressed “more law-abiding views,” cooperated with law enforcement, established ties to his community and not voiced disregard for the judicial system.