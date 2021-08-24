For more than 20 years, Robert McCabe served as sheriff of Norfolk — and all along, a jury found Tuesday, he was taking bribes.

After a three-week trial in Norfolk federal court, McCabe was convicted on 11 fraud, public corruption and money laundering conspiracy charges.

According to the court record, McCabe took gifts and campaign contributions from medical and food service vendors in exchange for jail contracts. The president of one company testified against McCabe in exchange for immunity; another has maintained his innocence and is set to go to trial in October. McCabe took the stand in his own defense and denied receiving any bribes, describing payments as loans, gifts or legitimate campaign contributions that he may have neglected to report.

McCabe ran unsuccessfully for mayor of Norfolk in 2016; he stepped down as sheriff as the federal investigation into his tenure began.

“Former Sheriff McCabe brazenly abused his position of power as an elected official and accepted bribes to enrich himself in exchange for granting city contracts,” said Raj Parekh, acting U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “The jury’s guilty verdict on all counts sends a strong message that government officials who corrupt their oaths and betray the community’s trust will be held accountable.”