McCabe ran unsuccessfully for mayor of Norfolk in 2016; he stepped down as sheriff as the federal investigation into his tenure began.
“Former Sheriff McCabe brazenly abused his position of power as an elected official and accepted bribes to enrich himself in exchange for granting city contracts,” said Raj Parekh, acting U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “The jury’s guilty verdict on all counts sends a strong message that government officials who corrupt their oaths and betray the community’s trust will be held accountable.”