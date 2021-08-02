Dehghani-Tafti said the criticism of the marijuana case was unfounded. She reached a deal with a 20-year-old man who was arrested at Reagan National Airport in 2018 with 50 pounds of marijuana to plead guilty to two felony charges of felony possession with intent to distribute and be placed on probation. After finishing a lengthy term of probation and community service, the man would be able to withdraw the felony pleas and plead guilty to two misdemeanor possession with intent to distribute charges.