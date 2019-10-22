The case at the New York-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit is a test of the sweep of presidential privilege and one of several battles over Trump’s business records that began before the House opened its impeachment inquiry.

Earlier this month, U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero rejected Trump’s broad claims that a sitting president is immune not only from prosecution but also from investigation. The judge said such a shield for the president would be “virtually limitless” and characterized Trump’s claim of immunity as “repugnant to the nation’s fundamental structure and constitutional values.”

The appeal Wednesday is being heard by three judges — Robert A. Katzmann, Denny Chin and Christopher F. Droney — all of whom were nominated by Democratic presidents.

The subpoena for records from Trump’s longtime accounting firm remains on hold while the appeals court reviews the case. Vance’s office agreed to pause enforcement of the subpoena if the president loses his appeal, so long as the president abides by an expedited timeline to ask the Supreme Court to intervene.

Prosecutors routinely subpoena banks and other financial firms for individual records as part of their investigations, but in this case the subject of the records is a sitting president.

In August, Vance subpoenaed Mazars USA as part of his examination into whether any state laws were broken in connection to the 2016 payments to two women who said they had affairs with Trump years earlier.

Trump has denied the affairs and any wrongdoing in connection to the payments. The president’s lawyers say it is unprecedented for a local prosecutor to seek the records of a sitting president. His legal team has called the subpoena to Mazars a “a bad faith effort to harass the President by obtaining and exposing his private financial information, not a legitimate attempt to enforce New York law.”

The lawsuit is one of three cases in which Trump has sued investigators and the companies they subpoenaed to try to block access to his financial records. In the two other cases, Trump faces investigations that pre-date impeachment proceedings from congressional committees seeking his tax returns and financial documents.

A federal appeals court in Washington this month ruled against the president and refused to block a House committee subpoena for Trump’s records from Mazars. In that case, the court upheld Congress’s oversight powers and broad authority to issue subpoenas for information.

In the New York case, the Justice Department has backed the president’s position that the subpoena from Vance’s office should be blocked. But the government lawyers did not fully embrace Trump’s assertion that he is immune from all investigation.

“A subpoena directed at the president’s records should be permitted only ‘as a last resort,’ ” the Justice Department said in its filing.

According to Justice Department legal opinions, sitting presidents cannot be charged by federal prosecutors. But that guidance does not apply to grand jury investigations.

Vance’s office is not bound by the federal guidelines and has discretion to bring charges in New York state courts.

The local investigation followed the conviction last year of Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen. He pleaded guilty to federal campaign finance violations for helping arrange payments to Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal to keep their allegations of affairs with Trump from becoming public before the election.

Cohen has said Trump directed the payments and reimbursed him.

