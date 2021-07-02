Moerschel also was part of an encrypted Signal chat group discussing gas, hotel logistics and the Quick Reaction Force (QRF), the FBI alleged. At 6:35 a.m. Jan. 7, according to the FBI, he responded to another user, “We have your bag, We will leave it with Kane at the QRF. We are en route there now,” and “Anyone else leave anything in the white van? We can leave it for you at QRF.”