Only after a federal judge agreed to release Joseph Hackett did a prosecutor mention that his wife, Deena, hosted a political podcast. While the prosecutor did not describe the show’s content, a Deena Hackett co-hosted two episodes of a podcast called “A&D’s Patriot Battle Cry (Rub THAT In!!)” in which she described her husband as a “political prisoner” who was “trying to preserve … this country.” The podcast also includes references to far-right conspiracy theories.
Reached at home, Deena Hackett declined to comment. Her husband’s defense attorneys did not immediately return a request for comment.
Prosecutors allege in court records that Hackett led Sarasota members of the Oath Keepers, an anti-government group with chapters across the country. In preparation for Jan. 6, prosecutors say, Hackett coordinated with founder Stewart Rhodes and took part in firearms training. The day before the riot, the government alleges, he brought guns to a hotel in Virginia for a “Quick Reaction Force.”
“They were preparing for any eventuality,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Nestler said, “with the ultimate aim of making sure Joe Biden did not become president.”
Halim acknowledged that Hackett had joined the Oath Keepers in 2020 and became “susceptible to right-wing propaganda.”
She noted top political leaders were spreading false claims.
“At some time this county is going to have to have a reckoning about how much misinformation was out there for such a sustained amount of time,” Halim said.
Based on their conversations, Halim said she believed Hackett was no longer “radicalized.” He was not political before 2020, she said, having never voted in a presidential election.
His wife, Halim added, “wasn’t thrilled with a lot of the content Mr. Hacket was starting to listen to” and “didn’t want to hear” his extreme views.
The introduction to the “Battle Cry” podcast includes references to far-right conspiracy theories, including the baseless QAnon belief that Democrats are engaged in child sex abuse.
“The Americans who have fought for this country … we are now terrorists,” host Deena Hackett said in the podcast.
She lamented that former president Donald Trump and “the so-called Republicans” weren’t doing more for those jailed for participation in the Capitol assault. She made an exception for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), saying, “love her.” Greene has compared covid-19 restrictions to the Holocaust, promoted conspiracy theories and endorsed violence against Democrats.
After the hearing, the two episodes of the show posted online were no longer accessible.
U.S. District Judge Amit B. Mehta said “it would have been good to know” about the podcast “before I released him into the home.” But he still allowed Hackett to leave jail on an added condition that he not participate in the podcast or use a cellphone.
He said Hackett was more of a “follower” on Jan. 6 than a leader, although he called the evidence against the Oath Keepers “some of the most harrowing” from the Capitol cases.
Hackett has been charged with conspiracy, destruction of government property, obstruction of an official proceeding and trespassing.
On Monday, prosecutors asked for another Jan. 6 defendant who had been released to be incarcerated again, saying he has continued to consume false political information. According to the court record, Douglas Jensen confronted U.S. Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman in the Capitol because of his belief in QAnon. He was released after his attorney said he had come to understand it was a lie.
Prosecutors said in a court filing that Jensen spent two days listening to a recent symposium disputing the election results and called his “alleged disavowal of QAnon … just an act.” In a response, Jensen’s attorney compared the violation to a “relapse” by someone addicted to drugs.
“At the end of the day, Jensen will not abandon the misguided theories and beliefs” that brought him to the Capitol, Assistant U.S. Attorney Hava Mirell wrote.
“Mr. Jensen asks this Court to give him another chance,” he wrote.