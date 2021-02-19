The couple, of Morrow, Ohio, appeared in federal court Thursday on charges of conspiracy, trespassing, destroying government property and obstructing Congress’s the confirmation of President Biden’s electoral vote victory, according court filings. They were granted conditional release pending trial by U.S. Magistrate Judge Karen L. Litkovitz.

FBI charging papers say that Parker was recruited by Watkins, the alleged founder of the Ohio State Regular Militia and leader of a unit of the Oath Keepers, an anti-government militia group that aims to recruit military, law enforcement and first responders and whose members have shown up armed at political protests in support of right-wing causes.

In audio recordings obtained by the FBI, Watkins allegedly said while in the Capitol that she was leading a group of 30 to 40 others who forced entry and overran police.

Three U.S. military veterans — Watkins, 38, and Donovan Ray Crowl, 50, both of Woodstock, Ohio, and Thomas E. Caldwell, 66, of Berryville, Va., allegedly began recruiting in November for the action, trained in Ohio and North Carolina and coordinated plans to bring a bus of other members and weapons to Washington. The three are accused of conspiring to obstruct Congress and other counts, punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

FBI charging papers say that Bennie Parker assisted his wife and other members by staying in communication with them inside the Capitol while he remained outside.

Bennie Parker wrote to Watkins before the riot, “I may have to see what it takes to join your militia,” because theirs was not very active, the charging papers say.

Three days after the insurrection, Watkins reassured Parker that “I’ve been following the FBI wanted list” and it “seems they’re only interested in people who destroyed things,” charging papers alleged. The FBI said she added, “I wouldn’t worry about them coming after us.” Watkins was arrested the following week.

An attorney for Sandra Parker declined to comment. Bennie Parker’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Caldwell attorney Thomas Plofchan has called the indictment of the three “a deliberate attempt to find a scapegoat for activities on January 6.”

Caldwell is “a highly decorated veteran” and former FBI official who “expects to have the charges dismissed or to be acquitted at trial,” Plofchan has argued. He said Caldwell is “not a member of the Oath Keepers and never entered the Capitol that day.” Plofchan has also said that the charging document contained no factual assertion that he “coordinated any activity aimed at entering the Capitol, disrupting any procedure, or taking any action against any person.”

Watkins told the Ohio Capital Journal last month, “I didn’t commit a crime. I didn’t destroy anything. I didn’t wreck anything,” saying the riot was a peaceful protest that turned violent.

