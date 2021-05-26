U.S. prosecutors have criminally charged at least 15 alleged Oath Keepers or associates in the Capitol riots, including some accused of conspiring to obstruct Congress’s confirmation of the presidential election results. Charging papers accuse certain Oath Keepers of coordinating communications and moving in unison during the riots to force entry. Prosecutors have also alleged that several were in direct contact before, during and immediately after the breach with Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, identified in court documents as “Person One” by the government.