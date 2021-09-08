Mehta, who was appointed to the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia in 2014, said he could easily follow the high court’s plurality opinion and toss out the charge. Like Moss, Mehta said the government must be able to put individuals clearly on notice how “corruptly” obstructing or influencing Congress differs from ordinary trespassing, parading or disorderly conduct in the Capitol — lesser charges that are punishable by no more than six months in prison.