The agent doing her background investigation “made a point of asking me about what she called my, quote, alternative lifestyle, unquote,” Demeo recalled in a panel discussion Thursday hosted by the U.S. attorney’s office for the Eastern District of Virginia. “I said, ‘I’m not really sure what you mean by that, because I don’t consider my life alternative. You know, Princeton, NYU — pretty standard traditional lifestyle.’ But I said, ‘I think you’re saying because I’m gay. So if you’re asking me about that, yes, I’m gay.’ And then I was barraged with a bunch of questions.”