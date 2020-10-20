Kindambu, of Leesburg, created fake payroll documentation showing that he paid out nearly $2 million a month to 27 employees, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday in federal court in Alexandria, but the numbers did not match state and federal records or the amount of money spent from company accounts.
He used some of the proceeds to buy a Cessna plane and a Lexus automobile, according to prosecutors.
Kevin Carroll, an attorney for Kindambu, said in court that “Mr. Kindambu is a respected businessman in the community.” Kindambu was arrested and charged Tuesday, and is scheduled for a detention hearing Wednesday. He did not enter a plea during Tuesday’s proceedings.
Loans under the PPP program are forgiven if they are used for payroll, rent or mortgage, as required under the terms of the program. But government watchdogs have publicly warned that proper safeguards to prevent fraudulent submissions are lacking.
Since the loan program was established, the Small Business Administration's Inspector General’s office says they have received tens of thousands of fraud tips leading to hundreds of investigations. About five dozen people have already been federally charged with fraud related to the program.