Ford was arrested in May 2019, about a month after a street fight in the Arlandria neighborhood of Alexandria that left a man hospitalized with 13 stab wounds in his neck and back. Ford had been arguing with a friend over an apparent insult to a woman; witnesses later testified that Ford stabbed the other man repeatedly. But accounts conflicted and changed from one trial to the next, and the victim testified that he did not see who stabbed him. Attempts to reach the victim were unsuccessful.