Paul Manafort is set to appear in federal court Friday to face a U.S. judge weighing whether President Trump’s former campaign chairman breached his plea agreement by lying repeatedly to prosecutors in special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s probe of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election.

A finding that the 69-year-old Manafort “intentionally provided false information” after pleading guilty in any of five areas alleged by prosecutors could subject him to months or years more in prison at two fast-approaching sentencing hearings, beginning Feb. 8.

Suggestions of the collapse of Manafort’s cooperation deal have revealed that prosecutors knew far more about his activity since his October 2017 indictment than he realized.

Since late November, when Mueller’s office accused Manafort of lying, the special counsel’s office has filed 800 pages of heavily redacted exhibits to provide evidence for their claims that, among other things, Manafort gave contradictory statements last August in a separate Justice Department criminal investigation outside of Washington; falsely denied having ongoing contact with Trump administration officials since they took office in January 2017; and sought to deceive investigators about his interactions with a longtime Russian aide and co-defendant, Konstantin Kilimnik, including by sharing campaign polling data with him in 2016.

Manafort’s attorneys deny he lied, saying he made honest errors and tried to correct them. “Failure of memory is not akin to a false statement,” attorneys Kevin M. Downing, Thomas E. Zehnle and Richard W. Westling wrote in filings to the court.



The judge who called Friday’s hearing, U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson of the District of Columbia, directed both sides to be ready to argue whether Manafort lied as alleged in a 31-page FBI affidavit. Under Manafort’s plea deal, prosecutors have only to show that their determination he breached the deal was made in “good faith,” with any effect on sentencing to be determined later by a judge.

Jackson, in a court notice, said she could seal part of Friday’s hearing, holding it behind closed doors to discuss matters the government said involved ongoing investigations and uncharged individuals.

Manafort’s team has argued that “a fair reading” of much of the government’s evidence about the alleged lies “merely demonstrates a lack of consistency in Mr. Manafort’s recollection of certain facts and events,” many of which occurred years ago or during a high-pressure presidential campaign from which he was fired, they noted.

Manafort pleaded guilty Sept. 14, on the eve of trial jury selection in Washington, to conspiring to defraud the United States and conspiring to obstruct justice, admitting to years of financial crimes related to his undisclosed lobbying work for a pro-Russian political party and politician in Ukraine, Viktor Yanukovych.

He also was convicted by a jury in August in a separate federal case in Virginia for bank and tax-fraud crimes.

Under his plea deal, Manafort agreed to cooperate in exchange for a potential recommendation of leniency by prosecutors, possibly slicing years off a maximum prison sentence of 10 years in the D.C. case, in addition to whatever he receives for his Virginia conviction.

The consequences of breaching the deal would cost Manafort sentencing credits for acceptance of responsibility. Evidence of other crimes could also subject Manafort to an increase in the seven-to-10-year sentence he faces in Virginia next month before U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III of Alexandria.

Manafort has been jailed in Alexandria since June, after the witness tampering charge against him and Kilimnik was filed.

The FBI has assessed that Kilimnik, a Russian employee of Manafort’s consulting business, has links to Russian intelligence, prosecutors said in court papers.

In 2017, Kilimnik denied to The Washington Post having connections to Russian intelligence. He is believed to be in Moscow.

Prosecutors have said they are prepared to back up accusations about the lies by presenting witnesses, but both sides wrote to Jackson that they believe she can rule on whether Manafort broke his deal without live testimony.

Manafort asked not to have to be present in court Friday, but Jackson declined and said she wanted him there because of the significance of the issues being heard and to be certain he and his defense team were on the same page about their positions.

She agreed to Manafort’s request to appear in a business suit, not a prison jumpsuit.

Manafort’s defense team inadvertently revealed some of the contested statements about his cooperation agreement in a recent filing when a document formatting error made it possible to view material that was supposed be redacted and blacked out.

The document showed that Mueller accused Manafort of lying about his talks with Kilimnik about a Ukrainian peace plan during the 2016 campaign; a meeting between the men while they were in Madrid; and Kilimnik’s alleged role in the witness tampering effort to which Manafort pleaded guilty.

In addition, prosecutors alleged that Manafort lied when he denied having contact with Trump officials after they joined the administration, citing among other details files in Manafort’s computer that showed last March that he was in communication with a senior administration official and authorized another person via text message to speak with a White House official May 26.

Manafort said prosecutors misread text messages and notes, and that his statements were consistent.

In a final allegation, prosecutors have said Manafort lied about the terms of a $125,000 payment toward an apparent debt he incurred to a company he employed in 2017.

Manafort said he “explained it to the best of his recollection,” and made no attempt to conceal the payment or its source on his income tax return, reporting it as income in “the most tax disadvantageous manner in which it could have been handled.”