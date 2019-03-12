Once a globetrotting lobbyist and consultant to presidents, Paul Manafort was sentenced Wednesday to federal prison for the second time in seven days, giving him a total sentence of 7 1 / 2 years for his two federal cases.

And soon after he left the court hearing in Washington in a wheelchair to return to the cell in Alexandria, Va., where he has been held for nine months , prosecutors in New York announced a 16-count grand jury indictment charging the former Trump campaign chairman with mortgage fraud, falsifying business records and conspiracy.

President Trump would not be able to pardon Manafort, 69, on the state charges, which are separate from the federal cases for which Manafort was just sentenced.

[From ‘the Count’ to inmate: The fall of former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort]

In court Wednesday, Judge Amy Berman Jackson criticized Manafort and his attorneys for repeatedly casting his hard fall from power as collateral damage from a special counsel investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign.

“This defendant is not public enemy number one, but he’s also not a victim either,” Jackson said. “There’s no question this defendant knew better, and he knew exactly what he was doing.”

[Profile: Who is Judge Amy Berman Jackson?]

Outside the courthouse, Manafort attorney Kevin Downing called Jackson’s 43-month sentence “callous, hostile and totally unnecessary.”

He emphasized that the judge, however, had acknowledged that there was “no evidence of any collusion with Russia in this case.”

As he addressed dozens of reporters, Downing was repeatedly interrupted by protesters shouting, “liar!” and “traitor!”

Jackson called the defense’s repeated claims about the lack of collusion with the Russian government “a non-sequitur.”



Kevin Downing, an attorney for Paul Manafort said after Wednesday’s sentencing in Washington, D.C, that the added sentence is “callous, hostile and totally unnecessary.” (Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post)

The question of whether anyone in Trump’s campaign “conspired or colluded with” the Russian government “was not presented in this case,” she said.

She added that the assertion may not even be “accurate,” because special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation is not over and she found that Manafort had lied to investigators about issues at the heart of the inquiry.

[Amid Russia scrutiny, Trump associates received informal Ukraine policy proposal]

“It’s not appropriate to say investigators haven’t found anything when you lied to the investigators,” she said.

At least 20 people from the special counsel’s office were in the courtroom for the sentencing, a sign of the importance of Manafort’s conviction to the investigation.

In contrast to Judge T.S. Ellis III, who when sentencing Manafort to 47 months in prison last week in Alexandria said that Manafort has lived an “otherwise blameless life,” Jackson spent nearly 40 uninterrupted minutes describing the high-flying influence-peddler as a persistent liar who undermined democracy out of personal greed.

His crimes were “not just a failure to comply with some pesky regulations,” she said, but “lying to the American people and the American Congress. . . . It is hard to overstate the number of lies and amount of money involved.”

Manafort’s motivation, she added, was “not to support a family, but to sustain a lifestyle that was ostentatiously opulent and extravagantly lavish — more houses than a family can enjoy, more suits than one man can wear.”

But she agreed with Ellis that sentencing guidelines in the case were excessive, and said that Manafort’s age, the millions he forfeited, and the fact that his finances and career are “in tatters” minimized the chances that he would offend again.

Manafort will receive credit for the nine months he has served.

He faced as many as 10 more years in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to conspiracy to defraud the United States by illegally lobbying in Ukraine and hiding the proceeds overseas, then encouraging witnesses to lie on his behalf.

He apologized to “all those negatively affected by my actions,” acknowledging that he did not express such regret when he was sentenced in Alexandria for bank and tax fraud.

“Let me be very clear: I accept responsibility for the actions that led me to be here today, and I want to apologize for all I contributed to the impacts on people and institutions. While I cannot change the past, I can work to change the future,” Manafort said from hiswheelchair, turning to face Jackson. “I want to say to you now, I am sorry for what I have done and for all of the activities that have gotten us here today.”

He added that nine months in “solitary confinement” after being jailed on charges of witness tampering gave him “new self-awareness.” Manafort had been held in protective custody, away from other inmates.

Prosecutors questioned whether Manafort was capable of change, depicting him as amastermind of a conspiracy in which he was paid $50 million over more than a decade by a Russian-backed politician and party in Ukraine, and Oleg Deripaska, a Russian oligarch close to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“His work was corrosive to faith in the political process, both in the United States and abroad,” prosecutor Andrew Weissmann said. “He served to undermine, not promote, American ideals of honesty, transparency and playing by the rules.”

Manafort’s attempt to cover up his crimes by asking witnesses to lie for him, Weissmann said, “is not reflective of somebody who has learned a harsh lesson. It is not a reflection of remorse. It is evidence that something is wrong with sort of a moral compass.”

Manafort led a sophisticated scheme “to avoid a duty all Americans have” to pay their taxes, Weissmann said, hiding wealth in 30 foreign bank accounts containing more than $50 million for his work for the government of Ukraine and Deripaska.

Downing said his client is genuinely remorseful and has endured a “media frenzy” that few other defendants in this country have faced. Downing said all sides have sought to spin Manafort’s predicament to their political advantage, adding that “but for a short stint as campaign manager in a presidential election, I don’t think we would be here today. I think the court should consider that, too.”

Jackson dismissed that argument, telling Manafort, “Saying ‘I’m sorry I got caught’ is not an inspiring call for leniency.”

The investigation of Manafort predated Mueller’s appointment in 2017, and it wasn’t the special counsel’s office that made Manafort lie to investigators, she said.

Manafort asked for mercy on more personal grounds, telling Jackson that he is the sole caregiver to his 66-year-old wife, who has a brain injury. “She needs me, and I need her. I ask that you think of this and our need for each other as you deliberate today. Please let my wife and I be together,” he said.



Jackson acknowledged Manafort’s generosity and care for his family and other causes, calling them “commendable,” and said she did not discount that she did “not know everything that there is” — or will be — to Manafort.

[Read Paul Manafort’s plea agreement here]

Jackson ruled earlier this year that Manafort breached his plea deal by lying to the FBI, prosecutors and a grand jury during more than 50 hours of interviews.

She found that Manafort’s lies included matters “material” to the Mueller investigation, including interactions with Konstantin Kilimnik, his longtime Russian aide in Ukraine, whom the FBI assessed to have ties to Russian intelligence.

[Federal judge finds Paul Manafort lied to Mueller probe about contacts with Russian aide]

Kilimnik has denied having connections to Russian intelligence and is thought to be in Russia. He was indicted with Manafort on charges of conspiring to tamper with witnesses in Manafort’s D.C. case but is unlikely to be brought to court because Russia does not extradite its citizens.

Those lies, she said, tainted any cooperation he may have genuinely offered.

“So was he spinning the facts beforehand to get a good deal, or was he spinning the facts afterward to protect other people?” Jackson asked. “We don’t know.”

[The prosecution sentencing memo in Paul Manafort’s Virginia case]

The second sentencing follows a legal saga that began in October 2017 when Manafort and his longtime employee and campaign deputy Rick Gates became the first defendants publicly charged in the Mueller investigation . Gates later pleaded guilty to conspiracy and lying to the FBI. He agreed to cooperate with the inquiry and has yet to be sentenced.

Manafort faced two federal trials because he exercised his option to keep the tax and bank fraud charges in the state where he lived.

At trial in Virginia in August, a jury found him guilty on eight counts and deadlocked on 10 others. But Manafort admitted guilt on all charges in his D.C. plea.

Trump has refused to discuss a pardon publicly as Manafort’s case worked its way through the federal court system, but the president has called Manafort brave for fighting prosecution.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. said in a statement announcing the indictment: “No one is beyond the law in New York. Following an investigation commenced by our office in March 2017, a Manhattan grand jury has charged Mr. Manafort with state criminal violations which strike at the heart of New York’s sovereign interests, including the integrity of our residential mortgage market.”

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Devlin Barrett and Matt Zapotosky contributed to this report.

Read more:

Roger Stone’s attorneys apologize to judge for misrepresenting book plans in gag order dispute

Two years in, President Trump’s appeals court confirmations are at a historic high point

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news