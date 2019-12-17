“Of course, his family and friends are extremely concerned about his health and still do not have a full understanding of his medical condition or well-being,” Blanche said. “We were relieved to learn this afternoon that Mr. Manafort’s condition is stable, and we are hopeful that he makes a speedy recovery.”

The longtime lobbyist is serving a 7 ½-year sentence in a Pennsylvania penitentiary after being convicted as part of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation into interference in the 2016 election. His former deputy, Rick Gates, who testified against Manafort at trial, was sentenced Tuesday to 45 days in jail.

In a statement, a spokesman for the BOP said that “for safety and security and privacy reasons, we cannot provide specific information about an inmate’s medical condition.”

At times over the past year Manafort has come to court hearings in a wheelchair; his attorneys say he developed gout while behind bars.

Manafort will not appear Wednesday in New York State Court for a scheduled hearing in a fraud case stemming from much of the same conduct, Blanche said. He said the hearing is expected to go forward. At issue is whether the state charges against Manafort are unconstitutionally duplicative of his federal convictions. While federal crimes are subject to presidential pardon, state crimes are not.

