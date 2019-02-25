Attorneys for Paul Manafort said Monday that he should be sentenced to significantly less than the 10-year maximum prison term he faces in his case in Washington, D.C.

Their filing to a federal judge came after a weekend sentencing memo by Robert S. Mueller III’s team that recommended no specific sentence for Manafort, but called President Trump’s former campaign chairman a bold, “hardened” criminal who “repeatedly and brazenly violated the law.”

“As the government itself notes, Mr. Manafort committed ‘garden-variety crimes’” and violated ‘more esoteric’ lobbying registration requirements, Manafort’s defense countered in their filing. “Nevertheless, these “garden-variety” and “esoteric” offenses have led to Mr. Manafort being widely vilified in a manner that this country has not experienced in decades.”

In a September plea deal, Manafort, 69, acknowledged that he was guilty of all conduct he was accused of in both Washington and Virginia: making tens of millions as an unregistered lobbyist for Ukrainian politicians over a decade, hiding that money to avoid paying taxes, defrauding banks to pay his debts when his oligarch patrons fell out of power, and lying to cover up his crimes while trying to persuade witnesses to do the same.

He was convicted at federal trial in Virginia in August. Both cases stemmed from Mueller’s investigation into links between Trump’s campaign and Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election, and the court filings set the stage for Manafort to be sentenced early next month, as Mueller wraps up his probe.

In their Saturday request to U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson of Washington, prosecutors noted that federal guidelines call for a sentence of 17 to 22 years in his Washington case, although the two wide-ranging conspiracy charges to which he pleaded guilty carry a maximum sentence of 10 years.



WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 2: Ex Trump campaign official Paul Manafort, center, departs U.S. District Court with his attorney Kevin Downing, left, on November, 02, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)

Mueller prosecutors reserved the right at sentencing March 13 to ask Jackson to impose a punishment that runs on top of any prison time Manafort is sentenced to for related crimes in a Virginia federal court, a penalty that could amount to a life sentence given Manafort’s age.

Manafort’s attorneys asked for any sentences to run concurrently, sayind his underlying conduct, “while certainly illegal, unquestionably falls on the less serious end of the spectrum of federal felonies.”

[Read Manafort’s plea agreement in his D.C. federal case here]

Manafort faces a separate sentencing March 8 in federal court in Alexandria, Va. He was found guilty of eight counts of bank and tax fraud at trial, and federal guidelines in that case call for him to be sentenced to roughly 19 to 24 years.

As with Jackson, Mueller prosecutors in Alexandria made no specific sentencing request and asked only that U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III hand down a sentence reflecting “the seriousness of these crimes.”

The flurry of activity comes as the Justice Department, under newly confirmed Attorney General William P. Barr, is readying for Mueller to formally conclude his work. Mueller’s office has teamed with U.S. attorney offices for the District and elsewhere to take over pending legal matters as required.

[From ‘the Count’ to inmate: The fall of former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort]

Under a plea agreement in Washington, Manafort admitted to all indicted conduct on reduced charges of conspiracy, in exchange for a possible request for leniency if he cooperated fully and told the government about “his participation in and knowledge of all criminal activities.”

But Mueller prosecutors in November accused Manafort of breaching the deal, and Jackson earlier this month freed the government of all its obligations after finding that Manafort had lied repeatedly about his interactions with Konstantin Kilimnik, a longtime aide who the FBI assessed to have ties to Russian intelligence.

Those contacts, prosecutors said in court, go “very much to the heart of what the special counsel’s office is investigating,” including whether Manafort’s long-standing ties to Russian-backed politicians, financiers and others served as potential “back channels” to Russia.

Manafort gave inconsistent accounts of an August 2016 meeting in New York City at which he and Kilimnik discussed a peace plan for Ukraine, a top foreign policy priority for Russia. At the time, Manafort was still leading President Trump’s campaign. He also lied about sharing polling data with Kilimnik in 2016, prosecutors said in describing how he broke his deal to cooperate truthfully.

The judge also concluded that Manafort had lied on two other counts: about a payment that he claimed was a loan, and also as part of another Justice Department investigation whose focus has not been described publicly

Defense attorneys have maintained that Manafort did not intentionally give false information and that any inconsistencies were honest mistakes.

In 2017, Kilimnik denied to The Washington Post having connections to Russian intelligence. He was indicted with Manafort on charges of conspiring to obstruct justice through witness tampering.

Kilimnik is believed to be in Moscow and therefore probably safe from arrest because Russia does not extradite its citizens.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Read more:

Roger Stone said he was “heartfully sorry” as he takes stand to explain Instagram post that showed judge in his case

William Webster, ex-FBI and CIA director, helps nab Jamaican phone scammer

Christian student challenged a school history lesson on Islam and lost in court

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news