Barnett, of Gravette, Ark., was photographed sitting with his feet up on a desk in Pelosi’s office at the U.S. Capitol — an image that quickly became emblematic of the chaotic storming of the complex by a pro-Trump mob.
Barnett, 60, who goes by the nickname “Bigo” and defended white nationalism on Facebook, identified himself as the intruder in Pelosi’s office to the New York Times.
Kohl also announced that incoming West Virginia delegate Derrick Evans has been charged with unlawfully entering restricted grounds.
An attorney for Evans, John H. Bryan, has maintained Evans is innocent, that he was not part of the violent mob that damaged the Capitol Building and that he was exercising his First Amendment rights.