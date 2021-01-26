A U.S. magistrate judge ordered that Riley June Williams, 22, remain on home confinement with her mother in Harrisburg, Pa., under restrictions after prosecutors in D.C. did not request her further detention.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Zia M. Faruqui of Washington initially voiced concern about the release given the “very frightening scenario” laid out in charging papers, which stated that an unnamed former romantic partner said Williams stole a laptop during the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol and planned to sell it to a Russian friend to give to the Russian intelligence agency SVR.

But the judge changed course after learning more during hearings Monday and Tuesday, saying the case was appearing less like a spy thriller and more like a domestic dispute.

“This read like an episode of ‘The Americans,’ but it sounds like an American story of a different sort, frankly,” about “someone with an ax to grind,” Faruqui said.

“There is a lot of reason to be skeptical” of the allegations, federal public defender A.J. Kramer agreed, citing an ex-boyfriend against whom Williams is seeking a restraining order. “They are made by somebody who has vowed to take revenge on her.”

Justice Department senior trial attorney Mona Sedky asked for Williams’s release on the condition that she stay off computers and the Internet, citing fresh concerns that she was destroying evidence. Sedky also asked for a mental health screening out of “personal interest in the defendant’s safety and well-being.”

Prosecutors did not make the requests lightly, Sedky said, but based on evidence learned since Williams’s arrest that she had deleted social media accounts and urged others on Discord — a gaming platform popular on the far right — to erase messages about Jan. 6.

Prosecutors identified Williams as a woman seen in video of the riot directing others upstairs, toward Pelosi’s office.

“I’m very uncomfortable discussing the facts of the case at this stage given that there is an ongoing investigation, and talking about what we do or don’t know and what we’re running down could jeopardize the investigation,” Sedky added.

She disputed that Williams’s motivation for the erasures was benign. But she said the government would not ask for her to be jailed unless she violated the new rules.

Faruqui ordered Williams, who attended the hearing by videoconference, to use the Internet only for legal or mental health consultations. The judge also said he would trust her and her mother to follow the rules because “the alternative is catastrophic” — jail.

Williams’s defense argued that she deleted social media accounts not to hide evidence but because the ex-boyfriend had started sending messages under her name.

The FBI has “seized all her electronics” and searched her car and home, Kramer said. “They’ve searched everywhere; she does not have the computer.”

Williams surrendered to authorities on Jan. 18, a day after she was charged with unlawful entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. An FBI affidavit alleged that she appeared to have filmed and shared a video of another person lifting an HP computer off a desk inside the Capitol.

Williams was charged with aiding or abetting the theft of government property, but the FBI did not allege that she personally took the device, adding that its whereabouts were unknown.

The affidavit links to images of all-caps, typo-riddled social media posts from a user named “Riley” who declares that they “STOLE . . . FROM NANCY POLESI.”

“I TOOK HER GRAVEL HAMMWR TBING,” one post reads, according to the affidavit.

“I DOMT CARE I TOOK NANCY POLESIS HARD DRIVES I DON’T CARE KILL ME,” reads another message the affidavit cited.

A former boyfriend told federal agents that the purported planned sale did not take place. U.S. Capitol Police confirmed that an HP laptop had been stolen from the speaker’s office, the FBI said. Drew Hammill, deputy chief of staff for Pelosi, said Jan. 8 that a laptop “only used for presentations” had been taken from a conference room.

Also Tuesday, two Rocky Mount, Va., police officers who are charged with taking part in the Capitol riot were fired.

“Our officers are held to high standards for how they conduct themselves on and off-duty,” the town said in a statement. “The actions by two have driven our beautiful town into the national spotlight in ways that do not reflect our whole community.”

The two officers — Jacob Fracker, 29, and Sgt. Thomas “T.J.” Robertson, 47 — have told reporters that they did not see any violence in the Capitol and were allowed into the building. But according to court documents, one wore a gas mask and told a friend he ran through flash bangs, rubber bullets and chemical gas; he compared the experience to being in Afghanistan. Both men are combat veterans; one is a corporal in the Virginia National Guard.

Williams’s hearing and the firing of the officers came as the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington continued to bring new cases and seek detention of charged defendants.

Late Monday, prosecutors charged a California man with stealing the Senate chamber’s gold-fringed American flag as well as papers from the desk of Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), then the majority leader, during the breach.

Tommy Frederick Allan, of Rocklin, Calif., was allegedly recorded outside the Capitol saying he had removed the documents he held in his hand from McConnell’s desk, and the distinctive gold-corded flag and flagpole with a gold eagle finial was recovered from him, according to an unsealed FBI charging affidavit. Information about Allan’s attorney was not immediately available.

Also Monday, a Texas man charged in the attack was ordered held without bail after apologizing for urging the assassination of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Twitter; he blamed former president Donald Trump for his actions.

“I am ashamed of my comments,” Garret Miller, 34, of Richardson, Tex., said in a statement released by attorney Clint Broden. “I believed I was following the instructions of former president Trump and he was my president and the commander-in-chief. His statements also had me believing the election was stolen from him.

“Nevertheless, I fully recognize Joe Biden is now the President of the United States and that the election is over,” Miller continued. He said he never intended to harm Ocasio-Cortez nor police, apologized to both, and called his social media posts “completely inappropriate.”

Miller tweeted “Assassinate AOC” on Jan. 6, according to charging papers. Afterward, he threatened an officer online, writing that if he got his hands on the officer, he would “hug his neck with a nice rope,” court documents said.

On Jan. 16, he wrote on Facebook that “its huntin season” and that the officer “deserve[s] to die,” prosecutors alleged.