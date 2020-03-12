She entered a not guilty plea through her attorney, David Benowitz, before U.S. District Judge John D. Bates in Washington, D.C.
Thompson was indicted March 5 on three counts of conspiring to deliver national defense information to aid a foreign government, the delivery of that information and the willful retention of defense information. She was arrested Feb. 27 at a U.S. military facility in Irbil, Iraq, where she worked, and is being held pending an April 1 detention hearing, according to court filings.
Assistant U.S. Attorney John M. Cummings Jr. said the case involves “a substantial amount of classified information” and electronic communications in Arabic. The case is also requiring defense consultations to take place in secure information facilities at the courthouse or FBI because of the sensitive nature of the material.
The FBI alleged that investigators found a handwritten note in Arabic under Thompson’s mattress containing classified information identifying three human intelligence sources by their real names. The note also included a warning for a Pentagon target affiliated with a designated foreign terrorist organization with ties to Hezbollah.
Thompson, who had top-secret government security clearance, passed the information to a man in whom she had a romantic interest using a video-messaging app on her phone, the government said.
Thompson is alleged to have turned over data identifying another human source and the information that person had provided.
