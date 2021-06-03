In the D.C. area, that officer could be from one of nearly three dozen agencies. There are the more recognizable forces, D.C. police, U.S. Park Police and the Secret Service among them. But there is a host of other federal departments including the National Zoo police, the Supreme Court police and the U.S. Mint police. Thousands of federal police protect public officials, parks, buildings and roads in the Washington area. Some have jurisdiction over large swaths of land, and many wear uniforms, such as officers with the Secret Service who patrol outside the White House and the District’s many embassies.