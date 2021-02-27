Police said in a statement that Hines ignored orders to drop the knife and back away. In response, police said an officer fired and struck Hines, who was taken to a hospital.
A knife was recovered from the scene, body camera footage is being reviewed, and D.C. police Internal Affairs Bureau agents and Criminal Investigations Division detectives are investigating the incident, police said. The officer has been placed on administrative leave according to police department policy, police said.
D.C. police have shot and wounded five people in the first two months of this year, none fatally, and recovered guns or knives in each incident, police said.