In their class-action suit, the plaintiffs — eight men who were detained at the jail in spring 2020 when the novel coronavirus was spreading rapidly within Prince George’s — alleged that county leadership had failed to control a coronavirus outbreak in the jail. They said they were experiencing symptoms of the deadly virus but were not being provided medical attention or mental health support — even as they were locked inside their cells for 23 hours a day. The men also alleged that their cells were not being sanitized, that they were not being provided regular soap and hand sanitizer, and that the jail was flouting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention safety guidelines.