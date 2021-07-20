The Post also found the county paid the private D.C. firm it retained as outside counsel, Venable LLC, at least $2 million more than was authorized in contracts — a mistake that officials in County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks’s administration have acknowledged, saying they did not have a handle on the bills in the expansive case.
In addition to the settlement’s $2.3 million in damages, the county will also pay $5.8 million in attorneys fees and reimbursements to the Washington Lawyers Committee, the ACLU of Maryland and Arnold & Porter, who represented the plaintiffs. That money will fund future pro-bono cases, the lawyers said.
With legal fees, the settlement and other costs Prince George’s has paid defending the case, the county’s spending on the lawsuit totals nearly $26 million — exceeding the historic $20 million payout it made last year to the family of a man fatally shot six times by a Prince George’s police officer.
Alsobrooks (D) has defended her decision to aggressively fight the suit since it was filed during her second week in office, in December 2018, even though she pledged to overhaul the police department.
The county did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the settlement.
“There is a false choice between whether the police department should be reformed and whether or not I should execute my fiduciary duties,” Alsobrooks previously told The Post about spending on the lawsuit. “You have to do both. It is not either-or.”
While vowing police reform, a majority-Black county has spent $17.6 million fighting officers who allege racism
The plaintiffs, who are members of the Hispanic National Law Enforcement Association and the United Black Police Officers Association, accused the department and three White former leaders on the force of fostering an environment in which officers of color faced systemic racism in promotions and discipline. The lawsuit also alleged that the department retaliated against those who tried to expose wrongdoing.
The terms of the settlement will address those concerns and include the implementation of new policies and changes to old policies that will make the promotional process more fair, clearly state the possible punishments for those who engage in racist or discriminatory conduct and prohibit officers from using race, ethnicity or national origin to make policing decisions. One revised policy will clarify the “severe discipline” supersivors are subject to if they do not properly fulfill their duties during use-of-force reviews.
Additionally, a new Equal Employment Opportunity policy that covers anti-discrimination, anti-retaliation and bias-free policing will address the timeliness and resolution of investigations into complaints and require additional training for officers and supervisors.
These changes will be monitored by the department’s new Office of Integrity and Compliance, which was formed as one of dozens of recommendations Alsobrooks accepted from a police reform work group she organized last year.
“This is an important step, but the work is not over,” Lt. Thomas Boone, president of UBPOA and a plaintiff in the lawsuit, said in a statement. “We have reached a place where things can be reset, and we will see if we can work better together with the County and the police department going forward. It is important to not just fight our individual fights, but to work together for what’s right and create movement for real change.”
The core of the officers’ case became clear last summer when, amid the national racial justice reckoning, the plaintiffs filed an expert report in court that used discipline, promotions and internal investigations data to argue that Black and Latino officers were not treated equally to their White colleagues.
The report also named dozens of officers and department leaders who were accused of behaving in racist, discriminatory ways or allowing the misconduct to go mostly unpunished. The allegations included officers posting derogatory remarks about Black superiors in chat groups, making sexist and racist comments about Latinas, and calling Black colleagues a “Signal 7” — the police code for a suspicious person.
The racist misconduct of individuals, the suit argued, ultimately harmed the residents of Prince George’s, more than 80 percent of whom are Black or Latino.
Fight over release of details in expert report alleging police misconduct, racism continues in Maryland
Initially, the plaintiffs were not seeking money. They said they only wanted changes to the department’s culture — how officers were treated internally and the community was treated externally. But they said police leadership dismissed them.
The Justice Department had investigated the department in the late 1990s because of complaints of excessive force, which led to a consent decree that lasted until 2004. But when that federal oversight ended, the plaintiffs said the department began to backslide.
In 2016 when Hank Stawinski became police chief, the presidents of HNLEA and UBPOA filed a complaint with the Justice Department’s Civil Rights division, which they said was signed by more than 100 officers. They asked the federal government to investigate what they said were unfair promotional and disciplinary practices and racism on the force.
According to data in the plaintiffs’ expert report filed last summer, the department staffing and its higher ranks are disproportionately White and, does not reflect the county’s diversity and are disproportionately White.
The report showed at the time that about 80 percent of captains in the department were White — even though just 12 percent of the county’s residents are White. Conversely, about 19 percent of captains were Black, in a county that is 64 percent Black. And even though 19 percent of residents are Latino, there were no Latino captains.
The same day that the report was filed, the local chapter of the NAACP had planned to hold a vote of no confidence in Stawinski. By that evening, he had resigned.
Over the next year, even as the county created the police reform work group and moved funds from the police department budget to invest in mental health services, officials largely declined to discuss the lawsuit in public. They also kept certain information about the legal fight from those who said they needed it to do their jobs — including the county council, the public defender’s office and the state’s attorney.
But a judge forced the county to share information the county previously sought to keep sealed following a ruling in February. Two months later the judge also ordered the department to overhaul its promotions system.
In his ruling, the judge wrote that the department “has been aware of the significant disparities in promotion rates based on race dating back at least to 2012 but has done virtually nothing to address them.”
In their news release announcing the settlement, Deborah Jeon, Legal Director for the ACLU of Maryland, praised the plaintiffs “bravery and boldness” for stepping forward to “blow the whistle on the entrenched racism and retaliation” they faced at the police department.
Joe Perez, a plaintiff who retired from the department and is president of HNLEA, said the policy changes negotiated through the settlement “speaks volumes.”
“People lost their jobs, some were demoted, some were driven out, and community members were killed,” Perez said in a statement. “It is my hope that our personal sacrifices will lead to positive change both for the officers and for the communities they serve, so that everyone can be treated with dignity and respect.”
The Justice Department has not answered questions about the complaint the officers filed against the police department and whether the matter is under federal review.
In March, Alsobrooks announced she selected, Malik Aziz as the police department’s new chief, citing the reputation of the then-deputy chief of the Dallas force as a reform-focused leader. Asked about the lawsuit during a county council meeting in May, Aziz said that his goal was to gather more information and put processes in place to “make sure that everyone is treated with equity inside the Prince George’s County Police Department.”
While vowing police reform, a majority-Black county has spent $17.6 million fighting officers who allege racism