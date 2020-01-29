Flynn had previously accused the government of duping him into a plea agreement, but in documents filed Wednesday shifted the focus of his reversal by attacking his former defense lawyers for allegedly concealing “intractable conflicts” of interest.

Flynn admitted more than two years ago that he lied about his conversations with Russia’s ambassador and misrepresented his work for the Turkish government. He affirmed his guilt a year later under oath, after U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan questioned whether he truly accepted culpability. But new defense attorneys have suggested that Flynn was a victim of unscrupulous prosecutors who violated his plea agreement.

In a blistering, 182-page court filing, Flynn’s new lawyers claimed that his former attorneys with prominent Washington law firm Covington & Burling “irreparably tainted” his Dec. 1, 2017, guilty plea, asserting, “Mr. Flynn’s former counsel provided nothing but ineffective and self-interested assistance of counsel to the last.”

By doing so, Flynn raised the chances that the case of the highest-ranking Trump official charged and one of the first to cooperate with Mueller’s office could be headed for trial instead of a Feb. 27 sentencing, legal analysts said.

Prosecutors did not explain in Wednesday’s filings why they found probation to be a reasonable sentence for Flynn.