Lawyers for Chelsea Manning said prosecutors accused her of making “false or mistaken” statements during her military trial nine years ago for sharing classified information with WikiLeaks, according to newly unsealed court documents.

Manning, a former Army intelligence analyst who spent seven years in a military prison for those 2010 leaks, is currently in jail for refusing to testify before a grand jury in the Eastern District of Virginia investigating WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

Assange has already been charged under seal, officials have confirmed, a case prosecutors accidentally disclosed in an unrelated filing.

According to a motion from her attorneys unsealed Wednesday, prosecutors think “some of Ms. Manning’s statements at the court-martial were either false or mistaken and that the grand jury would benefit from hearing more details about Ms. Manning’s contacts and communications with respect to the 2010 disclosures.”

No specifics were offered as to what prosecutors think was inaccurate in Manning’s court-martial statements.

Manning’s lawyers say that on the contrary, she “gave extensive and truthful testimony” at her court-martial that “the government appears not to accept.”

Manning told her military judge that she acted alone in giving secret diplomatic cables and war logs to WikiLeaks. But she did not take the stand in her own defense and so was never cross-examined by a prosecutor.

“It would appear that the government may harbor an interest in undermining her previous testimony since it doesn’t inculpate anyone else who might be a target,” attorney Moira Meltzer-Cohen said at a closed hearing earlier this month. A transcript of the proceeding was unsealed this week.

Meltzer-Cohen said Manning was granted immunity from a new prosecution either in federal or military court but fears being accused of perjury “in order to undermine her as a potential defense witness.”

The attorney said Manning could also still be prosecuted by a foreign court.

Manning also suggested she was being subpoenaed because some officials disagreed with President Barack Obama’s decision to commute her 35-year prison sentence and order her release in 2017.

“The most powerful actors in the federal government are greatly displeased at her release and have made efforts to undermine and harass her,” her attorneys wrote in one motion.

Earlier this month, Judge Claude M. Hilton denied Manning’s motion to quash the subpoena and ordered her to remain in jail until she testifies or the grand jury is disbanded. Manning has appealed that decision to the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals.

In a government court filing, prosecutors said Manning’s “testimony is highly relevant to an ongoing criminal investigation.”

Prosecutors said they “offered to meet Manning in advance of the grand jury to ask the questions and obtain answers in the presence of her attorneys” and that she refused the meeting. They said Manning was being “misleading” in claiming to have already given “exhaustive testimony,” during the court-martial, when she “chose what facts to admit.”

In a statement, Manning’s support team noted that nowhere in the unsealed record do prosecutors directly accuse her of lying.

This is a developing story.

