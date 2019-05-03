WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 26: Roger Stone, former confidant to President Trump speaks to the media after appearing before the House Intelligence Committee closed door hearing, September 26, 2017 in Washington, DC. The committee is investigating alleged Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

U.S. prosecutors urged a judge Friday to reject Trump confidante Roger Stone’s request to toss out his indictment in special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s Russian investigation, including rejecting Stone’s claim that the Justice Department improperly funded the probe using money Congress set aside for “independent” instead of “special counsels.”

The distinction may seem technical, but prosecutors devoted a big chunk of filings to Stone’s novel argument centered on what Congress meant when it authorized the department under a 1987 law “to pay all necessary expenses of investigations and prosecutions by independent counsel appointed pursuant to the . . . law.”

Stone, 66, who has pleaded not guilty to charges of lying to Congress and obstructing justice, argued via his attorneys that Congress allowed the independent counsel statute to expire in 1999. Mueller was appointed special counsel under rules the Justice Department set up later, but Stone claims Congress should have changed its funding law.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson of Washington, D.C., has set a May 30 hearing to decide the question, but in a 44-page briefing, prosecutors said Mueller’s appointment was valid and noted the Justice Department has repeatedly paid other special counsels under the statute, saying “the text, history, and long-standing practice, as approved by Congress, confirms that view.”

“Contrary to Stone’s interpretation, in legal circles the term ‘independent counsel’ has regularly been used to describe” attorneys specially named to conduct sensitive investigations with assurances of independence, lead prosecutor Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Kravis of Washington said.

Backing that view, they cited the department’s funding of special counsels appointed in 1999 to investigate the events surrounding a law enforcement assault on religious group compound in Waco, Tex., and in 2003 to investigate the leak of the identity of CIA agent Valerie Plame.

Even if there were a technical error, prosecutors said, Stone’s proposal would do more public harm than good. His seven-count grand jury indictment was valid; his investigation, charge, and prosecution were authorized by and carried out with other Justice Department personnel; and the agency would have funded Mueller using other funds, they wrote.

Stone faces trial Nov. 5 on charges that he lied about his efforts to gather information about Democratic Party emails hacked by Russian operatives during the 2016 presidential campaign and released through anti-secrecy group WikiLeaks and others.

Separately prosecutors also opposed Stone’s defense team’s motions to be provided with a full, unredacted copy of Mueller’s report, and to find that the indictment accusing Stone of lying to Congress violates the Constitution’s separation of powers clause, because Congress did not refer his case to the Justice Department for investigation.

Prosecutors said the Justice Department may prosecute crimes against Congress such as lying, obstruction and witness tampering without a referral, because the charging statues do not require any such referral.

If anything, prosecutors said, it would raise greater separation of powers concerns to bar the Justice Department from charging witnesses with lying to Congress without a congressional referral, requiring the legislative branch to “play an indispensable role in the [executive] decision whether to prosecute a federal crime,” they wrote.

