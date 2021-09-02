Chansley attorney Albert Watkins on Thursday had praised the judge and prosecutors for what he called “a collaborative effort” to address Chansley’s mental health issues.
“This man is iconically and forever linked as the face of January 6th. He is to January 6th what the swoosh is to Nike, whether he likes it or not, and that is a difficult, iconic, visual tagline to overcome,” Watkins said.
Chansley, who has said he was a QAnon adherent, “has repudiated the ‘Q’ previously assigned to him” and requested to no longer be identified with the letter, Watkins added in a statement.
Watkins called for “patience and compassion” for those who, like Chansley, “were nonviolent, peaceful and possessed of genuine mental health issues, which rendered them more vulnerable to the propaganda of the day,” but who seek to be accountable for their actions.
Prosecutors said in court Friday that the government estimates a sentencing guidelines range of 41 to 51 months for Chansley.
Chansley has been detained since his Jan. 9 arrest in Arizona. He had earlier pleaded not guilty to a six-count indictment charging him with felony counts of rioting and obstructing an official proceeding of Congress, punishable by up to 20 years in prison, as well as misdemeanor counts including trespassing and disorderly conduct.
In March, Chansley said in a jailhouse interview with “60 Minutes+” that the Capitol riot was “not an attack on this country,” and his lawyer argued that he was not really armed, although he was recorded carrying a spear.
The judge rejected Chansley’s claims — made in an interview granted without permission from the jail, the U.S. Marshals Service or the court — as “meritless,” “mistaken” and “so frivolous as to insult the Court’s intelligence.”
“The statements defendant has made to the public from jail show that defendant does not fully appreciate the severity of the allegations against him,” and his perception of his actions “as peaceful, benign and well-intentioned shows a detachment from reality,” U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth wrote in an order.
The judge pointed to videos, photos, social media posts and police interviews that authorities said showed Chansley leading the breach of the U.S. Capitol while holding a six-foot pole topped with a spear tip. Prosecutors added that Chansley forced his way into the Senate chamber, where he sat in the presiding officer’s chair and left Pence a note declaring, “ITS ONLY A MATTER OF TIME JUSTICE IS COMING!”
In social media posts before the riot, Chansley also advocated for “identifying and then hanging those he believes to be traitors within the United States government,” according to court documents. FBI agents say that in interviews with them, Chansley said he had plans to go to the Arizona Capitol and that he might engage in similar acts in the future.
The judge also said that Chansley “blatantly lied” when he claimed that a police officer waved him into the building, a claim that was contradicted by security footage and other videos filed by prosecutors. He said Chansley’s suggestion that he entered the building in a calm “third wave” of rioters, only after the Capitol had been violently breached by others, was false.
“To the contrary, he quite literally spearheaded [the breach],” Lamberth wrote.
Using the name Jacob Angeli and in costume, Chansley was repeatedly photographed and interviewed in 2020 at pro-Trump rallies, often carrying a sign that read, “Q sent me.”
“When you really do enough research, it all ties together,” he told the Arizona Republic about QAnon, an extremist ideology based on false claims that holds that a Satan-worshipping cabal of “global elites” and “deep-state” international child sex traffickers plotted to oust President Donald Trump.
Chansley also made headlines after his arrest when he asked to be fed only organic foods, citing his obscure religious beliefs, and begged to be released after Watkins said he lost 20 pounds in jail.
Watkins sought and prosecutors did not oppose a psychiatric evaluation of Chansley that was conducted this summer at a federal prison facility in Colorado.