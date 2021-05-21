Latest: Several Republicans who oppose Jan. 6 commission are potential witnesses about Trump’s conduct that day | He bragged at the dentist’s office about attending the Capitol riot, feds say. A tipster turned him in.

A sprawling investigation: What we know so far about the Capitol riot suspects

Six hours of paralysis: Inside Trump’s failure to act after a mob stormed the Capitol

Video timeline: 41 minutes of fear from inside the Capitol siege

Show More