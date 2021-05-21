U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth ordered a psychological examination after attorney Albert Watkins said months in detention have taken their toll on Chansley, who is charged with trespassing and violent and disorderly conduct at the Capitol.
“My goal and objective is to put him in a position where he does not decline, and [for him] to receive to the extent possible the health care that’s needed,” Watkins said.
He called the continuing isolation and confinement of inmates for 22 hours per day under coronavirus pandemic safety requirements “something even obviously the healthiest of individuals would find challenging.”
Prosecutors did not oppose the evaluation, but said they could challenge any incompetency finding.
Watkins this week told Talking Points Memo that his client and many others were vulnerable to believing false claims about election fraud from former president Donald Trump.
“These are people with brain damage … These aren’t bad people,” Watkins said.
The order puts the case on hold while Chansley is transferred to a federal facility and evaluated.
