A Republican strategist who worked for an Annapolis-based consulting firm has admitted taking part in a scheme to funnel corporate contributions to political candidates in a case that is part of a federal crackdown on fraudulent political action committees.

Chip O’Neil, 33, pleaded guilty to conspiracy in Alexandria, Va., federal court Thursday. He worked as vice president for the Strategic Campaign Group. President Kelley Rogers was sentenced last week to three years in prison for fraud; associate Scott B. Mackenzie is awaiting sentencing.

The group came under federal scrutiny for amassing donations from small donors in the names of candidates who never received the money. But O’Neil pleaded only to a separate crime involving illegal contributions.

In court, he admitted that at least eight people, including his girlfriend, were used as conduits for illegal corporate donations from an Indianapolis gaming company to a House candidate in Indiana. Though the candidate is not named in court documents, Federal Election Commission records indicate that the recipient of the illegal funds was Brent Waltz, who ran unsuccessfully for Congress in 2016.

The gaming company gave $38,500 to the Strategic Campaign Group team through a fake contract for political work, according to court records. That money was then funneled to Waltz through various conduits. O’Neil, Mackenzie and Rogers all gave Waltz the maximum allowed individual contribution of $2,700. They wrote checks from the Strategic Campaign Group bank account to reimburse several others who also gave Waltz as much money as possible.

O’Neil faces up to five years in prison when sentenced on May 8, but his attorney said in court that guidelines will call for roughly six to 12 months. O’Neil is also cooperating with authorities in the investigation, which could net future charges.