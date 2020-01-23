The group came under federal scrutiny for amassing donations from small donors in the names of candidates who never received the money. But O’Neil pleaded only to a separate crime involving illegal contributions.

In court, he admitted that at least eight people, including his girlfriend, were used as conduits for illegal corporate donations from an Indianapolis gaming company to a House candidate in Indiana. Though the candidate is not named in court documents, Federal Election Commission records indicate that the recipient of the illegal funds was Brent Waltz, who ran unsuccessfully for Congress in 2016.

The gaming company gave $38,500 to the Strategic Campaign Group team through a fake contract for political work, according to court records. That money was then funneled to Waltz through various conduits. O’Neil, Mackenzie and Rogers all gave Waltz the maximum allowed individual contribution of $2,700. They wrote checks from the Strategic Campaign Group bank account to reimburse several others who also gave Waltz as much money as possible.