Hur was appointed to the office by President Donald Trump and began his tenure in April 2018. During Hur’s tenure, his office focused on public corruption cases and was behind high-profile prosecutions — including those of former Baltimore mayor Catherine E. Pugh; former Baltimore police commissioner Darryl De Sousa; Maryland state delegates; corrupt officers of Baltimore’s Gun Trace Task Force; and correctional officers.
“We protected our traditions of integrity and continued our commitment to justice in the face of daunting challenges, including the longest federal government shutdown ever, tragic acts of violent extremism, and a frightening pandemic,” Hur said in a statement. “For an attorney — especially a first-generation American like myself — representing the United States is a weighty privilege and a dream job. I have been blessed to do so.”
Before serving as U.S. attorney, Hur worked in the Justice Department as a top aide to Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein. Before that, Hur was an assistant U.S. attorney for Maryland.