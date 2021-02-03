Hur was appointed by President Donald Trump and began his tenure in April 2018, building on a legal career that began as a law clerk at the Supreme Court and included stints as a federal prosecutor in Maryland and top aide in the Justice Department.

AD

Though appointed by a Republican president, Hur had the support of Maryland’s two Democratic U.S. senators and was widely respected during his tenure as a dynamic, empathetic leader who developed strong internal and external partnerships.

AD

“Rob upheld the finest traditions of the office and the U.S. Department of Justice, and faithfully followed the facts and the law,” the two senators, Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, said in a joint statement.

They specifically praised the Baltimore Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force, which Hur established to create a “permanent federal, state, and local law enforcement partnership to combat violent crime” in the city.

AD

“Rob should be proud of his legacy to make Marylanders safer, preserve the rule of law, and uphold the civil rights of all of our residents,” Cardin and Van Hollen said.

During his tenure, the office created its first cybercrime counsel to develop expertise in online threats and activities on the dark Web. Hur also oversaw the prosecutions of national security threats, gang-related crimes and complex fraud cases — particularly during the pandemic.

AD

His team also focused on public corruption cases and was behind high-profile prosecutions of elected officials and government employees — including former Baltimore mayor Catherine E. Pugh; former Baltimore police commissioner Darryl De Sousa; two Maryland state delegates; several officers on Baltimore’s Gun Trace Task Force; and correctional officers in state prisons.

AD

“We protected our traditions of integrity and continued our commitment to justice in the face of daunting challenges, including the longest federal government shutdown ever, tragic acts of violent extremism, and a frightening pandemic,” Hur said in a statement. “For an attorney — especially a first-generation American like myself — representing the United States is a weighty privilege and a dream job. I have been blessed to do so.”

The U.S. attorney’s office also outlined the ways Hur transformed its administrative operations, including hiring dozens of lawyers from “diverse backgrounds” and increasing diversity among supervisors.

AD

Before serving as U.S. attorney, Hur worked in the Justice Department as a top aide to then-Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein. Before that, Hur was an assistant U.S. attorney in the District of Maryland.

AD

Hur, a graduate of Harvard University and Stanford Law School, began his career clerking for Chief Justice William H. Rehnquist and Judge Alex Kozinski of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit.

Hur said in his statement that the Maryland office and its legacy are in the “supremely talented and experienced hands” of Lenzner.