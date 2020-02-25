Citing the extreme risk of harassment and intimidation jurors might face, Jackson decided that observers should be able to only listen to an audio feed — rather than see in person — arguments over Stone’s request for a new trial. She also barred the parties from naming jurors during the proceeding.

Jackson noted the president himself had “used his Twitter platform to present his opinion about the foreperson” of the jury, and that Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson had displayed the foreperson’s Twitter handle and called her an “Anti-Trump zealot.” Carlson’s show reaches millions of viewers. A day before Stone requested the new trial, Trump suggested on Twitter the forewoman of the jury in Stone’s case had “significant bias.”

AD

AD

“This is indisputably a highly publicized case in which the president himself shone a spotlight on the jury,” Jackson said. “The risk of harassment and intimidation of any jurors who may testify in the hearing later today is is extremely high, and individually who may be angry about Mr. Stone’s conviction may chose to take it out on them personally.”

Jackson, Stone’s trial judge, has signaled the likelihood of a swift ruling and could decide as early as Tuesday whether to toss out Stone’s convictions and order a retrial, or finalize the jury’s guilty verdicts for defense appeal. She called out Trump and some media commentators for attacking the jury forewoman by name, and others whom she said sent intimidating comments to two jurors who spoke out publicly about the case after reaching their verdict.

“Any attempt to harass or intimidate jurors is completely antithetical to our system of justice,” Jackson said. She added the comments could have a “chilling effect” on future jurors.

AD

AD

Jackson said a transcript will be released after the hearing, though some information could be redacted from it. She suggested that at least two jurors and possibly more may be called as witnesses to investigate Stone’s sealed allegation of juror misconduct.

Witness testimony will be public, but some portions of questioning will be conducted under a white-noise husher or at the bench with audio turned off to avoid revealing identifying information about the jurors, Jackson said.

Stone’s underlying motion remains under seal but Jackson said it “raised questions about a juror’s written questionnaire and sworn answers during individual voir dire.” Potential jurors are sworn to truthfully answer questions posed to probe whether they can decide a defendant’s guilt or innocence impartially.

AD

Stone filed his motion Feb. 14, and did not ask to postpone his sentencing six days later. He also made a separate, failed bid to disqualify Jackson after Thursday’s sentencing hearing, asserting that she showed bias by referring to “the jurors who served with integrity under difficult circumstances.”

AD

Jackson slapped down that claim as a baseless smear, saying no law required a postponement and that she had agreed to delay execution of Stone’s sentence until his motion is resolved.

“Given the absence of any factual or legal support for the motion for disqualification, the pleading appears to be nothing more than an attempt to use the Court’s docket to disseminate a statement for public consumption that has the words ‘judge’ and ‘biased’ in it,” Jackson wrote in a rare Sunday opinion.

AD

She added that she “took each issue raised by [him] seriously … ruled with care and impartiality … granted important evidentiary motions in his favor … and … repeatedly resolved bond issues in his favor, even after he took to social media to intimidate the Court, after he violated conditions imposed by the Court, after he was convicted at trial, and after he was sentenced to a term of incarceration.”

AD

The record indicates that Stone’s motion is his second attempt to argue for a new trial related to allegations of juror bias. Jackson denied his first such motion, filed after his November trial and decided Feb. 5, saying there was no evidence that a juror was biased merely because she was a lawyer with the Internal Revenue Service.

The second motion came one day after Trump, on Feb. 13, repeatedly attacked the forewoman of the jury, who ran for Congress as a Democrat. Although the forewoman was not named at the trial, she disclosed her background, including her bid for Congress, in public pretrial jury selection. Supporters of Stone have suggested that the juror did not disclose a history of social media posts about his case.

AD

“Now it looks like the fore person in the jury, in the Roger Stone case, had significant bias,” Trump wrote on Twitter on Feb. 13, during a week in which his public comments triggered a crisis of confidence in the Justice Department. “Add that to everything else, and this is not looking good for the ‘Justice’ Department.”

AD

Trump was referring to Tomeka Hart, a former president of the Memphis City Schools Board of Commissioners and unsuccessful Democratic candidate for Congress. Hart has identified herself as the forewoman of the jury in a Facebook post, saying she “can’t keep quiet any longer” in the wake of the Justice Department move to reduce its sentencing recommendation for Stone from the seven to nine years recommended by front-line prosecutors.

The change came after Trump called the initial request “horrible and very unfair.”

AD

“It pains me to see the DOJ now interfere with the hard work of the prosecutors,” Hart said in the post. “They acted with the utmost intelligence, integrity, and respect for our system of justice.”

However, Hart’s disclosure led to scrutiny of her past social media commentary about Trump and special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election, in which Stone was indicted.

AD

A jury convicted Stone in November of lying during testimony to the House Intelligence Committee in September 2017 to conceal his central role in the Trump campaign’s efforts to learn about Democratic computer files hacked by Russia and made public by the anti-secrecy group WikiLeaks to damage Trump’s opponent, Hillary Clinton. Stone also threatened a witness who was an associate of his in an attempt to prevent the man from cooperating with lawmakers

AD

The Supreme Court standard for juror qualification is that they need not “be totally ignorant of the facts and issues involved. … It is sufficient if the juror can lay aside his impression or opinion and render a verdict based on the evidence presented in court.”